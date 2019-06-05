Romanian FinMin expects tax agency to collect more than planned

Romania's Government set a 28%-of-GDP target for the revenues to the national budget when drafting the budget planning for 2019, but counted on 30%-of-GDP revenues, according to comments by finance minister Eugen Teodorovici.

"Officially, when we inked the budget [the revenues target] was 28%, but the agreement was to come up with more efficient measures and increase it to 30%," Teodorovici stated, local Adevarul reported.

He openly expressed discontent with the activity of the new head of the tax collection agency (ANAF) Mihaela Triculescu, whose appointment earlier this year prompted surprise due to her lack of experience. Minister Teodorovici said Triculescu must meet the collection target by mid-2019, supporting rumors about her imminent dismissal.

At the same time, the finance minister's comment implied that tax collection lags behind schedule. A "positive" budget revision should take place sometime toward the end of July (after January - June budget execution is published), Teodorovici confirmed.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Shutterstock)