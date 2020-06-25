Ro Insider
Film Garden reopens in Bucharest
25 June 2020
The Film Garden (Grădina cu Filme), an outdoor movie theater and event venue in Bucharest's Lahovari Square, reopened on June 24.

Until September 13, from Tuesday to Sunday, the venue will host a variety of film screenings, concerts, and events.

As part of the Romanian Film Evening program, local productions will be screened every Wednesday. The public can discover the films alongside film critic Ileana Bîrsan, the program's curator. After the screenings, she will hold interviews with local directors, producers, or actors.

The European Film Evening program is run through partnerships with several cultural institutes and embassies in Romania, and is meant to offer the audience "unique cultural and cinematographic perspectives."

This year's schedule will also see a Dance Film Evening, a Fashion Film Evening, and screenings of music documentaries. The venue will also host concerts, theater, improvisation, and stand-up comedy performances.

The program of events scheduled until the end of June is available here.

(Photo: Grădina cu filme - Cinema & More Facebook Page)

