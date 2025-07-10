Summer events in Romania: Film festivals and outdoor screenings

The summer months are filled with film festivals, many of them holding outdoor screenings to take advantage of the warm summer evenings. Below is a selection of upcoming events.

Ceau, Cinema!

July 16 – July 20, Timişoara

The 12th edition of the event features a comprehensive program, encompassing Romanian film premieres, a Ken Loach Focus, a cineconcert featuring a silent cinema classic, and outdoor screenings, among other highlights. The festival will also present three films that established Wim Wenders internationally as a leading representative of the New German Cinema movement in restored versions. Delphine & Muriel Coulin's The Quiet Son will be screened at the opening gala. More details on the program here.

Alba Iulia Music and Film Festival

July 25 – July 27, Alba Iulia

The Alba Carolina Fortress plays host to this event screening recent films awarded at major international festivals and movies from the TIFF selection. The public can also meet actors and directors for various Q&A sessions. The event program is updated here.

Romanian Film Evenings

August 6 – August 10, Iaşi

This year's edition is dedicated to "women who give voice, color, and courage to cinema, theater, and music." The festival opens with a screening of Traffic, directed by director Teodora Ana Mihai from a script by Cristian Mungiu. The film is inspired by the real case of a burglary carried out by a group of Romanians at the Kunsthal Rotterdam in October 2012. Teodora Ana Mihai will attend the screening alongside actors Rareș Andrici and Ionuț Niculae. Antonia Marin (production coordinator), Irina-Margareta Nistor (SFR ambassador), and Tudor Reu (producer) will also participate in the meeting with the public. Following the film screening, Piața Unirii will host the opening concert featuring Tania Turtureanu. More on the festival here.

TIFF Sibiu / TIFF Oradea

August 7 – August 10/ September 26 – September 28

Transilvania International Film Festival (TIFF), the largest film event in the country, holds editions in Sibiu and Oradea, showcasing Romanian films, various focus sections, meetings with directors and actors, and other events. More details here.

TIFF Caravan

July - September

A selection of Romanian and international films, comedies, love stories and films for the whole family will be screened outdoors and in cinemas, between July and September 2025, in Breb (July 12 – 13), Târgu Lăpuș (July 18 – 19), Timișoara (August 1 - 3), Satu Mare (August 1 - 3), Mediaș (August 22 – 24), Zabola (August 26 – 27), Roman (August 29 – 30), Bușteni (August 30 – 31), Iași (September 5 – 7) and Brașov (September 12 – 14).

Râșnov Film and Histories Festival

August 8 – August 24, Râșnov & Braşov

The festival's program covers a mix of film screenings, debates, concerts, and other events, most of them held in Râșnov. This year's edition will explore the theme of the "(anti)system" – how is "the system" defined, and who are those who oppose it? Could there be any model that all would accept? Or is the existence of these reactionary forces a specificity of the human species, which determines its evolution? These are some of the questions that the festival will attempt to answer in its various sections. Further details on the program are updated here and here.

Anonimul International Independent Film Festival

August 11 – august 17, Sfântu Gheorghe (Danube Delta)

The festival program includes two short film competitions - Romanian and international - and feature film screenings accompanied by meetings and dialogues between filmmakers and the audience. The competition dedicated to Romanian short films includes 14 titles selected by film critic Ionuț Mareș, among them @TIKTOK_COWBOY by Ștefan Anastaseu, Sunny by Andreea Parfenov or Hunters in the Snow by Mihai Mincan. Updates about the program are available here.

Lună Plină/ Full Moon

August 15 – August 17, Biertan

The horror and fantasy film festival holds its tenth edition this year. The program is updated here.

Eforie Colorat / Cinemascop

Until August 24, Eforie Sud

The Cinemascop Garden in Eforie Sud hosts this series of film screenings, ranging from Hollywood blockbusters to European films, documentaries, shorts, experimental films, and productions for children. More details here.

The Film Garden

Until September 28, Bucharest

The venue in Lahovari Square hosts a program covering Romanian films, international productions, and selections made in partnership with local festivals. The program is updated here.

Film screenings @ Caro Cultura

July – August, Bucharest

A program of films focusing on various artists is screened outdoors at Caro Cultura. The program is available here.

Rooftop screenings @ Cinema Studio in Timişoara

Throughout the summer, Timişoara

Cinema Studio, one of several movie halls that have been refurbished in the city in recent years, also holds evening film screenings on its rooftop terrace, which can accommodate a public of 80 people. During the weekend of July 10–July 13, the program features a François Truffaut Focus, with screenings of The 400 Blows, Jules and Jim, The Story of Adele H., and Small Change. The program is updated here.

(Photo: Luna Plină from organizers)

