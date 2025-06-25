Summer in Bucharest: Concerts, festivals, outdoor film screenings and events for the 2025 season

From music festivals to cultural happenings and outdoor activities, here are some of the events scheduled to take place in the capital this summer.

Tom Jones concert

June 26

After a sold-out concert two years ago, Tom Jones returns to Bucharest with an event that is part of the Defy Explanation tour. It will be another opportunity for the public to hear the hits of the performer, who has had a career spanning over six decades. More here.

Magic Summer

July 2 - August 13

The Romanian Athenaeum hosts this festival with a program of eight classical music concerts featuring performances from the Royal Camerata Orchestra of Bucharest, the Youth Orchestra of the Republic of Moldova, the Chamber Ensemble of the George Enescu Philharmonic, the Magic Summer Orchestra, the Kronstadt Kamerata, and the Radio Chamber Orchestra. Soloists such as Alexandru Tomescu and Liviu Prunariu will also perform at the festival, where the public can enjoy a program of works by Mozart, Vivaldi, Tchaikovsky, Paganini, Bach, Beethoven, and more. More details here.

Neversea Kapital

July 4 – July 6

The newest addition to the Bucharest agenda of events comes from the organizers of Untold, the large music festival taking place in Cluj-Napoca. The Bucharest event, held at Arena Națională, has announced a lineup including Charlotte de Witte, Axwell, Alok, Korolova, Salvatore Ganacci, Lost Frequencies, Deborah De Luca, Nina Kraviz, Claptone, Sickick, MËSTIZA, Kshmr, Don Diablo, Steve Aoki, Kaaze, Nervo and Mau P. More here.

Jack Savoretti concert

July 6

The British singer-songwriter of Italian descent, known for his distinctive voice and his musical style that combines folk, pop, and soul influences, performs at Sala Palatului. The artist has seven studio albums to his credit, the most recent being Miss Italia (2024), with a track list in Italian. More here.

Rooftop Season @ Bucharest National Theater

July 7 – September 8

The open-air amphitheater of the Bucharest National Theater will host this program of theater performances and concerts. Bbyron, Luiza Zan & Jazzpar Trio, Dimitri's Bats, Coma, The Mono Jacks, Toulouse Lautrec & Rana, Valeria Stoica, Paul Tihan & Andra Andriucă are among the artists who will perform. More details here.

The Film Garden

Until September 28

The venue in Lahovari Square hosts a program covering Romanian films, international productions, and selections made in partnership with local festivals. The program is updated here.

Film screenings @ Caro Cultura

July – August

A program of films focusing on various artists is screened outdoor at Caro Cultura. The program is available here.

King Diamond concert

July 8

The Danish heavy metal band performs at Arenele Romane. Unto Others and Myrkur will also take the stage. More here.

Morrissey concert

July 10

The artist, known for both his solo work and as the frontman of The Smiths, will perform some of his well-known hits. Arenele Romane hosts the concert, part of the artist's European tour, which began this month in Spain. More details here.

Joe Satriani & Steve Vai concert

July 23

The two guitarists, Joe Satriani and Steve Vai, perform at Arenele Romane with the SatchVai Band as part of the Surfing with the Hydra 2025 tour. More info here.

Skunk Anansie concert

July 27

The British group, which turns 31 this year, performs at Arenele Romane. More here.

Jennifer Lopez concert

July 27

The concert in Bucharest's Constitution Square is part of the tour Up All Night, and will see a program of hits, "electrifying choreographies, inspirational outfits, and a personal story transposed on stage like never before in a live show," the organizers said. More here.

Armenian Street Festival

August 1 – August 3

The event celebrating the traditions, music, dance, and food of the Armenian community in Romania takes place at the Botanical Garden. More details are updated here.

Snow Patrol, Empire of the Sun @ Summer Well

August 8 – August 11

The Ştirbey domain in Buftea will host performances from both established artists and emerging talents. Among the headliners is the Irish-Scottish band Snow Patrol, who will perform in Romania for the first time. With eight studio albums under their belt, they are known for their emotionally charged compositions. The public can also see Empire of the Sun, the Australian electronic music duo formed by Luke Steele and Nick Littlemore, as well as Palaye Royale, the rock band comprising brothers Remington Leith, Sebastian Danzig, and Emerson Barrett.

The lineup also includes Isabel LaRosa, La Femme, Elderbrook, Banners, Soft Play, Carpetman, Balu Brigada, Ari Abdul, Ekkstacy, Lana Lubany, and Chloe Slater. More details here.

George Enescu International Festival

August 24 – September 21

The 27th edition of the classical music festival will feature the regular host of international orchestras and artists, among them Martha Argerich, Anne-Sophie Mutter, Rudolf Buchbinder, Alexandre Kantorow, Bruce Liu, Isabelle Faust, Gautier Capucon, Asmik Grigorian, Jennifer Holloway, Kristine Opolais, Kian Soltani, Alexandra Dariescu, Andrei Ioniță, Valentin Răduțiu, Leif Ove Andsnes, Jan Lisiecki, Jean-Yves Thibaudet, Valentin Șerban and many others. More here.

Big Little Festival

August 29 – August 31

The event, held in Mogoşoaia, is dedicated to family experiences and fun and will feature numerous concerts from Romanian artists and various entertainment areas for children. More details here.

Balkanik Festival

September 5 – September 7

Bucharest's Uranus Garden will once again host the event's series of concerts, craft demonstrations, debates, jam sessions, video mapping on the water tower, workshops for children and adults, world cuisine, and more. More details on the program are available here.

Angela Gheorghiu concert

September 7

The Romanian soprano returns to Bucharest, at the Arenele Romane, to celebrate her 35-year career. She will be accompanied by tenor Jonathan Tetelman, baritone Mihai Damian, violinist Alexandru Tomescu, actor Marius Manole, and the Bucharest Symphony Orchestra, conducted by David Giménez Carreras. More here.

Andreea Bocelli, José Carreras, Katherine Jenkins @ Unforgettable Festival

September 11 – September 13

An eclectic mix of artists makes up the lineup of this event taking place in Bucharest's Constitution Square. The public can see tenors Andrea Bocelli and José Carreras, Welsh mezzo-soprano Katherine Jenkins, as well as pan flute master Gheorghe Zamfir, Greek singer Nikos Vertis, Iranian-Swedish singer Arash, and Romanian hip-hop band Subcarpați. More on the program here.

Scorpions concert

September 11

September 1, 2025, at Romexpo!

The German brings to Romania a concert that is part of the international anniversary tour Coming Home, celebrating 60 years of musical activity. More here.

Open Streets – Urban Promenade

Until October 12

The street festival that turns major arteries of the city into pedestrian areas runs a program of live concerts, street performances, dance evenings, parades, children's workshops and creative activities, and guided tours. Each weekend's program is updated here.

(Photo: Albertophotography/ Dreamstime)

