Minister: 2% of Romania’s GDP will go to defense over the next 10 years

Romania will allot in the next 10 years 2% of its GDP to defense and “important” army endowment programs will be rolled out in a partnership between the country and the United States, Romanian defense minister Mihai Fifor, said according to Hotnews.ro.

The minister made the declarations while in a visit in the United States. The minister also referred to the “excellent meetings” he had with the US Defense Secretary James Mattis and with Ricky Waddell, the Deputy National Security Adviser to U.S. President Donald Trump.

Lieutenant General Charles Hooper, the Director of the Defense Security Cooperation Agency, said that strengthening the bilateral cooperation was a priority. He also thanked Romania for its commitment to security, together with the US, including in Afghanistan and other sites. He also sent condolences to the Romanian part for the death of Romanian military Madalin Stoica during a mission in Afghanistan.

At the same time, the Romanian ambassador to the US, George Cristian Maior, spoke of the importance of the strategic partnership between Romanian and the US, and about developing it further, in all of its dimensions: security and defense, economy and human relationships.

Romania already decided to buy Patriot missile systems worth some USD 3.9 billion. American companies also want to sell F-16 fighters and multirole helicopters to Romania.

Romania’s Supreme Defense Council approves plan to equip army

US President Trump praises Romanian President for fight against corruption, increasing defense spending

[email protected]