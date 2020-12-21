Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: [email protected] 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Mon, 12/21/2020 - 11:07
Eco

Conservation Carpathia adds 17 bison to Romania’s Făgăraș Mountains

21 December 2020
The European bison population in Romania’s Făgăraș Mountains expanded by 17 members between November and December after nature NGO Fundația Conservation Carpathia (FCC) brought them to be introduced to two sites: Pecineagu Lake and the area of Lerești, in Argeș county.

FCC started a bison reintroduction program in the Făgăraș Mountains last fall, as part of the LIFE Carpathia project, financed by the European Commission through the LIFE and Endangered Landscapes programs.

The bison were reintroduced after more than 200 years of absence. 

Six bison will be reintroduced in the area of Pecineagu Lake, and eleven to a new site, in Lerești. To ensure a healthy genetic diversity, the bison were brought from Vânători Neamț Nature Park, Valea Zimbrilor Vama Buzăului, and from reserves in the U.K (EAZA), Sweden (EBCC Scandinavia), and Germany, FCC said.

For the first weeks, the bison are kept in a quarantine area, under veterinary supervision, following current legislation. They will be released later into a wider acclimatization area, where they will get the chance to adapt easier to their environment. They will be released into the wild in the spring of next year, either to join the existing herd in the area or form a new one.

Eight bison have been released so far in the Făgăraș Mountains, and a bison calf was spotted recently with the herd.

The success of a process to reintroduce a vulnerable species like the bison is ensured when bison can survive and mate in natural conditions, FCC explained. According to a feasibility study carried out by Romsilva specialists, around 100 individuals are needed for this. This is why the reintroduction process is carried out in three areas (minimum 30 individuals in each area), allowing the bison to move and migrate between them, facilitating in time the meeting of individuals from the three groups. The first two areas have been identified, and the reintroduction program is active there. A third area is currently under authorization so that it can be populated next year. 

(Photo:  | Dreamstime.com)

[email protected]

