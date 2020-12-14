Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: [email protected] 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Mon, 12/14/2020 - 14:40
Eco
Video

Baby bison spotted in Romania’s Făgăraș Mountains

14 December 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The rangers of the nature NGO Fundatia Conservation Carpathia (FCC) have spotted the first European bison calf born in the wild in the Făgăraș Mountains after the reintroduction of the species in the area.

While doing the monitoring rounds, the rangers saw that the bison herd reintroduced this spring was guarding a male calf that is only a few weeks old.

“We are happy to see the confirmation of the fact that the Făgăraș Mountains are a good place for the [European] bison and that they adjusted well to the area. Reproduction in nature is one of the most important signs showing the viability of a species’ population,” the NGO explained in a Facebook post.

At the end of 2019, FCC announced it started a program to reintroduce the European bison in the Făgăraș Mountains, with the long-term plan to establish a stable population of 30 bison in the area.

Since May 2020, the first eight bison are roaming freely in the Făgăraș Mountains. The NGO has carried out feasibility studies for other areas and will reintroduce more bison.

The bison disappeared from Romania some 200 years ago. In recent years, it was successfully reintroduced in Neamț, Caraș Severin, and Hunedoara counties.

The bison reintroduction program rolled out in the Făgăraș Mountains is part of the project “Creation of a Wilderness Reserve in the Southern Carpathian Mountains, Romania.”  It is implemented by FCC in a partnership with the ProPark Foundation for Protected Areas, Conservation Capital (UK), and prof. Alistair Bath (Canada), between 2019 and 2024. It receives financial support from the Arcadia Foundation through the Endangered Landscapes Program and from the European Commission through the LIFE program.

Eight bison find new home in Romania's Carpathian Mountains

Largest free-roaming bison population in Romania is growing: Two baby bison spotted in Tarcu Mountains

(Photo: screen capture from video)

[email protected]

Read next
Normal
Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: [email protected] 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Mon, 12/14/2020 - 14:40
Eco
Video

Baby bison spotted in Romania’s Făgăraș Mountains

14 December 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The rangers of the nature NGO Fundatia Conservation Carpathia (FCC) have spotted the first European bison calf born in the wild in the Făgăraș Mountains after the reintroduction of the species in the area.

While doing the monitoring rounds, the rangers saw that the bison herd reintroduced this spring was guarding a male calf that is only a few weeks old.

“We are happy to see the confirmation of the fact that the Făgăraș Mountains are a good place for the [European] bison and that they adjusted well to the area. Reproduction in nature is one of the most important signs showing the viability of a species’ population,” the NGO explained in a Facebook post.

At the end of 2019, FCC announced it started a program to reintroduce the European bison in the Făgăraș Mountains, with the long-term plan to establish a stable population of 30 bison in the area.

Since May 2020, the first eight bison are roaming freely in the Făgăraș Mountains. The NGO has carried out feasibility studies for other areas and will reintroduce more bison.

The bison disappeared from Romania some 200 years ago. In recent years, it was successfully reintroduced in Neamț, Caraș Severin, and Hunedoara counties.

The bison reintroduction program rolled out in the Făgăraș Mountains is part of the project “Creation of a Wilderness Reserve in the Southern Carpathian Mountains, Romania.”  It is implemented by FCC in a partnership with the ProPark Foundation for Protected Areas, Conservation Capital (UK), and prof. Alistair Bath (Canada), between 2019 and 2024. It receives financial support from the Arcadia Foundation through the Endangered Landscapes Program and from the European Commission through the LIFE program.

Eight bison find new home in Romania's Carpathian Mountains

Largest free-roaming bison population in Romania is growing: Two baby bison spotted in Tarcu Mountains

(Photo: screen capture from video)

[email protected]

Read next
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Trending content

15 December 2020
Entertainment
Inspiration: Romanian master florist outlines Christmas decorating suggestions
15 December 2020
Profiles & Interviews
What I love about Romania - Alan Stokes (Canadian): A lot of the scenery reminds me of my home in Canada. I plan to live here permanently
14 December 2020
Real Estate
Skanska sells two office buildings in Bucharest to S IMMO for EUR 97 mln
11 December 2020
Politics
Who is AUR, the anti-system movement that has become the new force in Romanian politics?
15 December 2020
Profiles & Interviews
Career change during the pandemic: Romanian DJ switches to new business & discovers the joy of helping others
09 December 2020
Politics
Finance minister, the Liberals’ first choice to lead Romania’s new center-right Government
09 December 2020
Politics
The end of an era in Romanian politics: former president and former PMs fail to take their parties to the Parliament (comment)
07 December 2020
Politics
Romania’s PM resigns after his party’s defeat in the parliamentary elections