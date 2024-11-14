Romania’s largest wind farm sells 2026 band electricity at prices over EUR 110 per MWh

The high competition among bidders pushed up the price charged by Romania’s largest wind farm, Fantanele-Cogealac, owned by Evryo owned by investment fund Macquarie, to RON 565 (over EUR 110) per MWh, a price that was paid by Electrica’s subsidiary DEER which won four of the seven contracts.

The starting prices ranged between RON 400 and RON 519 per MWh, according to Profit.ro.

Overall, the contracts signed by Evryo sum up to over RON 60 million (EUR 12 million).

The seven contracts were designed for in-band electricity to be delivered in January-April or January-May and account for some 8% of the output generated during a year by the 900MW wind farm.

(Photo source: Welcomia/Dreamstime.com)