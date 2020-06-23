Music festival held close to Bucharest postponed to 2021

The second edition of the music festival Fall in Love, held on the Mogoşoaia domain, close to Bucharest, has been postponed to September 2021, given the restrictions introduced to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The event had confirmed Mura Masa (United Kingdom), Little Dragon (Sweden), Lemaitre (U.S), Grasu XXL live band, Guess Who live band, and Spike (Romania) for this year’s lineup.

The organizers said the foreign artists had reconfirmed their attendance to the 2021 edition.

Those who already purchased tickets for the 2020 edition can use them at next year’s event or receive a voucher to be used at all events organized by Bazar Production and/or presented on bilete.ro.

Fall in Love held its first edition last year. Kaiser Chiefs and De La Soul performed at the event, while Liam Gallagher canceled his show minutes before it was scheduled to begin.

(Photo: Fall in Love Facebook Page)

[email protected]