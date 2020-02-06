Large music festivals in Romania postpone this year’s editions

Several large music festivals in Romania have decided to postpone their 2020 editions by a year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Untold, held in Cluj-Napoca, and Neversea, held in Constanţa, at the Romanian seaside, will not take place this year. Those who already purchased tickets can use them for the 2021 edition or swap them for vouchers to buy Untold products. Refunds can be made between October 1 and December 31 of 2021.

“With all the uncertainty that exists in the events industry in Romania, still having strict conditions under which people can work together and, most of all, due to a recent law project issued, but not yet approved, by the Ministry of Culture that forbids events with over 1000 attendees until the 31st of August 2020, we strongly believe that we have to be responsible and take a final decision, bringing clarity to all of you waiting for our events this summer. […] With our hearts broken, but with the certainty that it’s for everybody’s safety, we have to inform you that we will postpone this year’s edition of Untold for 2021,” the organizers of the event wrote in a Facebook post.

In its turn, Electric Castle, which takes place on the domain of the Banffy Castle, in Cluj county, has been rescheduled for July 14 – July 18 of next year.

All the purchased tickets are valid for the new, 2021 dates, the organizers of the event said. Those who cannot make it will have other options available. Details are to be announced soon. The festival also said it was planning to reconfirm all the announced artists for 2021.

Summer Well, a festival held on the Ştirbey Domain in Buftea, close to Bucharest, has also been postponed to next year. It will take place between August 13 and August 15 of 2021.

“Most artists are already reconfirmed, and we’ll also be adding other artists to the line-up, some that we haven’t had the chance to announce and some brand new. It’s shaping up to be a great musical program next year. All tickets remain valid for 2021. Options for those who cannot attend in 2021 will be made available soon,” the organizers of Summer Well announced.

Jazz in the Park, another festival held in Cluj-Napoca, also postponed its 2020 edition and announced new dates for 2021. It will take place between June 24 and June 27 of next year.

(Photo: Untold Facebook Page)

