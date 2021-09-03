Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Fake vaccination certificates: 200 criminal cases and 400 people investigated in Romania

03 September 2021
About 200 criminal cases targeting the issue or use of fake COVID-19 vaccination certificates have been opened in Romania so far, the Romanian minister of internal affairs, Lucian Bode, said during a videoconference with prefects. According to him, 400 people are being investigated in these cases, G4media.ro reported.

The minister also said that the structures of the Ministry of Internal Affairs are working to combat crimes related to forged vaccination certificates.

According to Europafm.ro, prosecutors from Dambovita county detained on Thursday evening a family doctor accused of having issued several false vaccination certificates between June and August. Her husband was also detained, and several other people were questioned by the police. The family doctor allegedly issued fake vaccination certificates for ten people after introducing false data in the computer system.

A few days ago, a journalistic investigation carried out by local news station Digi24 revealed a network of counterfeiters of vaccination certificates.

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

