Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 08/31/2021 - 08:43
Social

RO journalist investigation reveals network trafficking vaccination certificates

31 August 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

A journalistic investigation carried out by Digi 24 news channel revealed a network that facilitated obtaining vaccination certificates allegedly issued by a hospital in Bucharest for unvaccinated people.

The network used the Russian chat app Telegram. The scheme was organized through a Telegram group called Certificat_Covid19.

A member of this group provided vaccination certificates allegedly issued by the Grigore Alexandrescu hospital in Bucharest for EUR 100 apiece.

The user vowed the certificate was authentic and that it would help the holder pass border control and any other control without being vaccinated.

The certificates trafficked through this network stated that the holders had been vaccinated with the Johnson&Johnson vaccine.

Prime minister Florin Citu reacted to the media report on Monday, August 30, and said it was inadmissible for such networks to be discovered by a journalist and not by the state institutions that should handle such issues.

This new media report comes after several cases of people that held vaccination certificates who got to the hospital with severe COVID-19 infections in Romania, Digi24 reported.

In the end, those patients admitted that they got the vaccination certificates without actually getting vaccinated.

Some doctors in Romania have spoken in recent weeks about the so-called practice of “sink vaccination”, implying that some family doctors issued vaccination certificates with the Johnson vaccine for people and threw the vaccine in the sink. However, the authorities haven’t officially revealed any such cases so far.

Romania is among the last in the European Union (EU) for the share of adults vaccinated against COVID-19.

(Photo: Anyaivanova | Dreamstime.com)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Tags
COVID
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 08/31/2021 - 08:43
Social

RO journalist investigation reveals network trafficking vaccination certificates

31 August 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

A journalistic investigation carried out by Digi 24 news channel revealed a network that facilitated obtaining vaccination certificates allegedly issued by a hospital in Bucharest for unvaccinated people.

The network used the Russian chat app Telegram. The scheme was organized through a Telegram group called Certificat_Covid19.

A member of this group provided vaccination certificates allegedly issued by the Grigore Alexandrescu hospital in Bucharest for EUR 100 apiece.

The user vowed the certificate was authentic and that it would help the holder pass border control and any other control without being vaccinated.

The certificates trafficked through this network stated that the holders had been vaccinated with the Johnson&Johnson vaccine.

Prime minister Florin Citu reacted to the media report on Monday, August 30, and said it was inadmissible for such networks to be discovered by a journalist and not by the state institutions that should handle such issues.

This new media report comes after several cases of people that held vaccination certificates who got to the hospital with severe COVID-19 infections in Romania, Digi24 reported.

In the end, those patients admitted that they got the vaccination certificates without actually getting vaccinated.

Some doctors in Romania have spoken in recent weeks about the so-called practice of “sink vaccination”, implying that some family doctors issued vaccination certificates with the Johnson vaccine for people and threw the vaccine in the sink. However, the authorities haven’t officially revealed any such cases so far.

Romania is among the last in the European Union (EU) for the share of adults vaccinated against COVID-19.

(Photo: Anyaivanova | Dreamstime.com)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Tags
COVID
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks