Romanian fairy tales to inspire new museum and theme park in Codlea

A new urban regeneration project in Codlea aims to transform Romanian fairy tales into an attractive tourist and educational destination by revitalizing unused urban spaces. The project, titled "Romanian Fairy Tales Museum in Codlea," has a total funding request of over RON 18 million, with approximately RON 15.3 million coming from non-reimbursable European funds, according to the official announcement.

The initiative is implemented by the local municipality in partnership with the Regional Development Agency for the Central Region under the priority of enhancing urban attractiveness through integrated development of public spaces, cultural heritage, and tourism potential.

The project plans to create a themed park inspired by Romanian folk tales, which will differentiate Codlea's tourist offerings from other attractions in the Brașov area.

"Theme parks are still quite few in Romania, but even so, they have proven to be real 'magnets' for tourists who increasingly seek unique places and activities. In the Central Region, there are a few such parks, the largest and most well-known being "Dino Park" in Râșnov, a private company investment supported with European funds through the Regional Operational Program 2007–2013, the "Little Transylvania" park in Odorheiu Secuiesc, and the "Calendar Story" park in Porumbacu de Sus," said Simion Crețu, General Director of the Regional Development Agency Central.

"In Codlea, a new themed park will be developed as an initiative of the local authorities, aiming to educationally and attractively explore beloved themes from Romanian folk tales. Thus, Codlea's tourist offer will become more personalized and distinct from the usual activities in the Brașov area, becoming a stimulus for economic development, the creation of new jobs, improvement of living standards, and a new source of revenue for the local budget," he added.

The museum and park will be built on a previously unused plot in the Maial area, known locally as a traditional spot for picnics and outdoor activities.

The themed park will cover over 1,500 sqm and include nine newly constructed zones, such as the Hero's House, the Enchanted Stable, the Ogre's House with interactive audio-video installations and live actors, the Witch's House with immersive storytelling technology, a mythical cave, the Princess's Tower featuring 3D and photo-video installations, a castle for interactive games, an amphitheater with 200 seats for shows and video projections, and a village street showcasing traditional crafts.

Along the park's path, visitors will encounter statues and set pieces representing characters from Romanian fairy tales and legends, including heroes, dragons, and fairies.

The surrounding green area, nearly 17,000 sqm, will be landscaped with pathways, gazebos, pergolas, benches, parking spaces, and durable vegetation suitable for recreational use. The site will also be equipped with ticketing systems, lighting, and audio-video surveillance.

The project includes plans for experience exchanges and study visits with cultural institutions from other Romanian regions and Danube countries to adopt best practices and develop joint initiatives.

The timeline for completing all project objectives is estimated at 36 months.

(Photo source: Regiocentru.ro)