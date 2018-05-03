Facebook post reveals Romanian ruling party leader drove EUR 100,000 car to the seaside

A Romanian deputy has identified from a Facebook image posted by Romanian ruling party leader Liviu Dragnea that the BMW series 7 Dragnea drove to the seaside is not included in his wealth statement.

Dragnea, who is the leader of the Social Democratic Party PSD, posted a receipt of the bridge toll he paid on the Sun Highway driving back from the seaside last weekend. The car’s chassis series was visible, so an opposing MP discovered the number corresponded to a series 7 BMW car, which is worth over EUR 100,000. The PSD leader was complaining about glitches in the electronic bridge toll payment system and answered comments on his Facebook page.

“I am happy he has such good friends who would lend him such a car to drive to the seaside for May 1 because it is not his car, it does not appear in his wealth statement. Or maybe he recently bought it and it will show in the next statement to be released in June,” said Ionut Mosteanu from the Uniunea Salvati Romania (USR).

(photo source: Liviu Dragnea on Facebook)