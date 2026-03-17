eYou raises €300,000 to build a Europe-first social media platform that fact-checks posts in real time

A new European social media platform, designed to combat online misinformation and rebuild trust in digital conversations, has secured €300,000 in pre-seed funding from Fil Rouge Capital, ahead of its public launch in May.

The platform, called eYou, integrates real-time fact-checking tools directly into the social media experience, allowing users to verify the accuracy of claims - an approach its founders believe will help restore trust in online debate.



By clicking on the post, the user will get an AI-generated pop-up assessment based on credible and neutral sources that summarises the veracity of each claim. This enables users to challenge misinformation in real time while maintaining the flow of discussion.



The platform also introduces a transparency feature that allows users to see and edit the profile the algorithm builds about them. Rather than operating as a hidden “black box” as other platforms do, eYou’s recommendation system allows users to modify the signals that shape their feed - giving them the option to broaden their content exposure to a wider diversity of viewpoints and step outside algorithm-driven echo chambers.



eYou arrives at a time when policymakers, regulators and citizens across Europe are increasingly concerned about disinformation, algorithmic echo chambers and the dominance of non-European tech platforms in shaping public discourse.



Built in Europe, for Europe



eYou has been built with European standards for privacy and data protection at its core, ensuring that user data is safeguarded from the outset. The startup was founded by Grégoire Vigroux (CCO) and Jasseem Allybokus (CEO), two French entrepreneurs who have been based in Romania for more than a decade and chose Bucharest as the launchpad for the European-scale social media initiative, but it is open to users globally.



Grégoire Vigroux is a long-time entrepreneur and investor active in the Central and Eastern European startup ecosystem. He has four successful exits under his belt, including CallPoint which sold to global customer experience platform TELUS Digital, becoming TELUS Digital Europe, and mobile food waste app Bonapp.

“Unlike traditional social networks that amplify engagement at any cost, eYou has been built to prioritise trust,” said Vigroux. “Social media was originally meant to connect people and democratise information. But over time it has also become a powerful engine for polarisation and misinformation. We believe there is a real need, and urgent demand, for a new type of platform built around transparency, accountability and trust.”

Jasseem Allybokus, cofounder and CEO, is a serial exited entrepreneur and former CTO of digital marketing company Visiperf.

“Most social platforms today are designed to show users more of what they already agree with,” said Allybokus. “That reinforces echo chambers and allows misinformation to spread faster than facts. eYou introduces a radically different approach to online discussion - one built around European principles of transparency, accountability, and exposure to diverse viewpoints. By combining a feed that encourages diverse perspectives with instant fact-checking tools, eYou users can verify claims in real time, understand the sources behind those claims, and engage in more informed conversations.”

Backed by early investment



The funding comes from Fil Rouge Capital, a venture capital fund investing in early-stage European technology companies, with combined M&A and financing track records exceeding €4 billion. The early investment will support eYou’s product development and early community growth ahead of public launch.

“Our motto is ‘capital for the bold,’ and eYou embodies exactly that,” said Matei Dumitrescu, partner at Fil Rouge Capital. “The founders bring strong entrepreneurial experience, a clear vision, and they are tackling one of the most important challenges facing digital platforms today: trust. eYou has the potential to become the leading European social media player.”

Opening the waitlist ahead of May 2026 launch



As part of its pre-launch phase, eYou has opened a public waitlist ahead of its official release planned for May 2026. Users can register on the platform’s landing page to gain early access, secure their preferred username, and receive updates as the platform prepares for launch. Early adopters will also be recognised as founding community members, receiving a dedicated “Early Believer” profile badge and other exclusive benefits.



The platform will be available on iOS and Android devices, as well as via mobile and desktop web, from public launch. Users can join the waitlist at: www.eyou.social