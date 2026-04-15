Energy

Exim Bank US close to resume financing for Romania’s nuke power plant expansion

15 April 2026

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The state-owned bank Exim Bank US, the main export credit agency of the United States, is soon to sign a direct credit agreement worth up to USD 57.2 million with EnergoNuclear, the project company fully controlled by the Romanian state-owned company Nuclearelectrica (BVB: SNN), through which the plan to build the new units 3 and 4 at the Cernavoda nuclear power plant is implemented, Profit.ro reported.

The project is estimated to cost around EUR 6-7 billion.

The Board of Directors of Exim Bank US approved the loan of over $57 million for EnergoNuclear as early as September 2023. The American bank announced at the time that the loan.

"I am delighted that the Exim board has approved this transaction, which will further our deepening collaboration with Romania to advance nuclear energy projects, shortly after my recent visit to the Three Seas Initiative Summit,” said then-Exim US president Reta Jo Lewis.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Nuclearelectrica)

Normal
Energy

Exim Bank US close to resume financing for Romania’s nuke power plant expansion

15 April 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The state-owned bank Exim Bank US, the main export credit agency of the United States, is soon to sign a direct credit agreement worth up to USD 57.2 million with EnergoNuclear, the project company fully controlled by the Romanian state-owned company Nuclearelectrica (BVB: SNN), through which the plan to build the new units 3 and 4 at the Cernavoda nuclear power plant is implemented, Profit.ro reported.

The project is estimated to cost around EUR 6-7 billion.

The Board of Directors of Exim Bank US approved the loan of over $57 million for EnergoNuclear as early as September 2023. The American bank announced at the time that the loan.

"I am delighted that the Exim board has approved this transaction, which will further our deepening collaboration with Romania to advance nuclear energy projects, shortly after my recent visit to the Three Seas Initiative Summit,” said then-Exim US president Reta Jo Lewis.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Nuclearelectrica)

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