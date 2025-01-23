Romanian startup Examin secures EUR 200,000 pre-seed funding for AI video analytics solutions

Examin, a Romanian startup specializing in AI-powered video analytics, has secured EUR 200,000 in pre-seed funding from a private investor. The funds will be directed toward a market-ready product, creating an AI-driven prototype for quality inspection in manufacturing processes (AI Quality Inspection), developing its first AI Video Analytics camera, expanding the team, and scaling marketing and sales efforts.

Founded in October 2024, Examin provides innovative solutions that analyze video recordings using artificial intelligence without requiring additional hardware. The solution processes images in real-time, generates reports, and automates tasks like halting production lines, notifying teams about defects, or updating quality reports automatically.

The startup is targeting industries such as manufacturing and logistics, but also plans to expand into retail and agriculture, two growing sectors for AI technologies.

For 2025, Examin’s management is targeting EUR 200,000 in revenue alongside the development and validation of its own MVP. The company plans to create its first AI Video Analytics camera as well as an AI Quality Inspection prototype to enhance quality control in manufacturing.

“Our primary goal is to develop a product that meets market demands by continuously improving our artificial intelligence algorithms and integrating our solutions with clients’ existing systems. We focus on expanding the applicability of our technology to address the specific challenges of each industry, delivering customized and scalable solutions,” said Andrei Moga, co-founder and CTO of Examin.

The Romanian startup also plans to expand its team by recruiting specialists in sales and product development, supporting the company’s growth by enhancing its delivery capacity and boosting competitiveness in international markets.

“Our plan is to become a key player in the video analytics solutions market. We are focusing on rapid expansion and developing a marketplace for modules and custom integrations tailored to various industries. With strong demand in sectors such as manufacturing, retail, logistics, and agriculture, we are already collaborating with clients in fields like fitness, manufacturing, and construction. We aim to grow our partner portfolio by signing 10-15 major contracts in international markets,” stated Cosmin Pertz, co-founder and CEO of Examin.

