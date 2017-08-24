Romanian company makes electric bicycles

Televoice Grup, which owns the Evolio brand, will enter the electric bicycle market by launching two models with an autonomy between 40 and 100 kilometers and prices of up to RON 6,499 (EUR 1,416).

The new Evolio products are equipped with three propulsion modes, namely classical, electric and hybrid.

The models include a mountain bike, with up to 40 km per hour speed in the electric mode, as well as a mini bike for cities, with speeds of up to 25 km per hour in the electric mode. The charging time for these bikes ranges from 2 hours to 3 hours.

Televoice Grup launched the Evolio brand in 2007. The company sells fixed and mobile communications products, multimedia products, drones, smart clocks, GPS and accessories under this brand.

