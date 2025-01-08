Event in Washington to officially mark Romania’s entry into US Visa Waiver program this week

Romania's accession to the US Visa Waiver Program will be officially marked on Friday, January 10, during a ceremony at the Department of Homeland Security in Washington, DC. The event will bring together US Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas and Romania's Ambassador to the United States, Andrei Muraru, according to an official announcement.

Officials from the US Department of Homeland Security, the State Department, and representatives of the Romanian Embassy in Washington are expected to attend the event.

According to the Romanian Embassy to the US, during the ceremony, Secretary Mayorkas will formally notify Ambassador Muraru of the United States' decision to admit Romania into the Visa Waiver Program. Key details about the technical aspects and the effective date for implementing visa-free travel for Romanian citizens will also be shared.

"This event is the culmination of years of diligent work by Romanian and American officials," said Ambassador Andrei Muraru.

"Romania's inclusion in the Visa Waiver Program is a significant acknowledgment of our shared economic and security interests. As the first Black Sea country to join the program, Romania strengthens its strategic partnership with the United States. This milestone will facilitate easier travel for Romanians, boost trade and investment, and encourage tourism and direct connections. Meeting the strict requirements of the program also enhances Romania's security and aligns it more closely with US standards," he added.

Following the decision of the US federal government, Romania officially becomes the 43rd participant in the Visa Waiver Program.

"With Romania's inclusion in the program, Romanian citizens will no longer need to attend interviews at a US consulate, making the procedure significantly less costly and time-consuming. The travel authorization, which replaces current visas, is valid for two years, allows an unlimited number of entries and exits during this period, and can be used for visits of up to 90 days. The cost of a travel authorization is USD 21," the Romanian Embassy to the US explained.

The US State Department confirmed on November 27, 2024, that Romania achieved a visa refusal rate of 2.61% for the fiscal year 2024 (October 1, 2023 – September 30, 2024), thus meeting one of the key criteria for entry into the Visa Waiver Program.

In addition to the visa refusal rate criterion, Romania's entry into the program required fulfilling essential conditions related to the security of travel documents, information sharing, and implementing specific measures to combat terrorism and illegal migration.

The Visa Waiver Program is a comprehensive security partnership between the United States and designated countries, allowing citizens of these countries to travel to the US visa-free for up to 90 days for tourism or business purposes. The program includes a significant focus on combating terrorism and transnational crime, including illegal migration, and requires continuous information sharing with participating countries. It simultaneously supports trade and travel for business and tourism.

The program is administered by the US Department of Homeland Security in collaboration with the State Department. To date, citizens of 42 countries can travel to the United States under the Visa Waiver Program.

Citizens of countries included in the Visa Waiver Program who wish to travel to the United States must register with the Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA) before traveling and meet a series of eligibility requirements.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Kuprevich/Dreamstime.com)