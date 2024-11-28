Politics

US State Department announces Romania meets visa waiver requirements

28 November 2024

Romanians will be able to travel to the United States without visas from 2025, the Romanian Embassy in the US announced on November 27, after the State Department reported that the country met the criteria for qualifying for the Visa Waiver Program.

The State Department says Romania met the visa refusal rate criterion for qualifying in the Visa Waiver Program – 2.61%.

The Department of State published on Wednesday, November 27, the B1/B2 visa denial rate situation for the fiscal year 2024 (October 1, 2023 – September 30, 2024). Romania fell below the 3% threshold imposed by American legislation, thus fulfilling one of the main criteria for joining the program.

During fiscal year 2024, Romanian citizens submitted 80,596 requests for B1/B2 visas worldwide, almost double the number of requests from the previous fiscal year. 

American diplomatic and consular offices granted over 78,000 B1/B2 visas, a record number for Romania, according to the Romanian Embassy in the US.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Kuprevich/Dreamstime.com)

