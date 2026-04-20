President launches “European Week at Cotroceni Palace” with strategic debates on Romania’s EU role

President Nicușor Dan announced the launch of “European Week at Cotroceni Palace,” a series of high-level debates aimed at shaping Romania’s strategic priorities within the European Union (EU). The events will take place between May 5 and 9 at the presidential palace in Bucharest.

Organized by the Presidential Administration of Romania, the initiative seeks to encourage structured discussions on Romania’s role and positioning in a European Union increasingly focused on “competitiveness, security, and prosperity,” according to the official announcement.

The program will include debates, lectures, and conferences covering a wide range of topics, from political, economic, and legal issues to education, culture, and research, as well as the impact of artificial intelligence and digital technologies on public institutions.

Participants are expected to include policymakers, members of the European Parliament, academics, business leaders, civil society representatives, and students. Religious leaders and NGO representatives will also take part in the discussions.

“The president of Romania, Nicușor Dan, will be present at the debates, taking part in discussions with the participants. The aim is to identify the best approaches that will enable Romania to become stronger within the European Union and to give the country a more prominent role in redefining the Union as a global actor of security, stability, and prosperity,” reads the press release.

The full schedule and agenda of the events will be published on the Presidential Administration’s official website.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Presidency.ro)