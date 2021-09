European Rowing U23 Championships: Romanian athletes win five gold and five silver medals

The Positive Romania section on Romania Insider is proudly sponsored by BRD - Groupe Société Générale

Romanian athletes won ten medals at the 2021 European Rowing Under 23 Championships in Kruszwica, Poland: five gold and five silver. Thus, Romania topped the competition’s medal table.

Amalia Bucu, Larisa Bogdan, Manuela Lungu, Cosmina Podaru, and Victoria Petreanu won the first gold medal for Romania in the women’s coxed four (BW4+) final. Italy took silver and Germany bronze.

Later on, Andreea Popa, Maria Tivodariu, Magdalena Rusu, and Alina Baletchi claimed the women’s four gold. Meanwhile, Simona Radis, who won Olympic gold in Tokyo just a few weeks ago in the double scull, won the gold medal in the women’s single sculls final in Poland.

Stefan Berariu, Alexandru Danciu, Florin Arteni and Ciprian Huc also won gold in the men’s four final, while the fifth gold medal went to the women’s eight (BW8+) team consisting of Estera Vilceanu, Larisa Rosu, Adriana Ailincai, Maria Tivodaru, Alice Turcanu, Raluca Dinulescu, Magdalena Rusu, Simona Radis, and Victoria Petreanu.

Romania also claimed five silver medals in men’s coxed four (Andrei Mandrila, Nicu Chelaru, Florin Ceobanu, Claudiu Neamtu, and Gavril Dumbrava), women’s pair (Adriana Ailincai and Dumitrița Juncanariu), men’s pair (Dumitru Ciobica and Florin Lehaci), women’s double sculls (Cristina Druga and Alexandra Ungureanu), and men’s eight (Dumitru Bucur, Dorin Simion, Andrei Mandrila, Nicu Chelaru, Florin Ceobanu, Marian Cireasa, Andrei Lungu, Alexandru Gherasim, and Gavril Dumbrava).

The complete results are available here.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Comitetul Olimpic si Sportiv Roman)