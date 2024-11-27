European Parliament again calls for JHA Council to grant Romania, Bulgaria full Schengen status

Numerous members of the European Parliament called for a favorable decision by the Justice and Home Affairs Council (JHA) during the upcoming December 12-13 meeting regarding the full accession of Romania and Bulgaria to the Schengen Area.

MEPs gathered in a plenary session in Strasbourg on Tuesday, November 26, and saluted progress reached recently regarding the enlargement of the border-free area. Last week, Romania and Bulgaria allegedly signed a deal with Austria, mediated by Hungary, to join the Schengen Area with their land borders as well.

The two countries are now part of the so-called 'Air Schengen,' meaning airport travel is unrestricted.

"After long years of negotiation, after meeting the criteria in 2011, and following a progressive approach, Romania and Bulgaria will finally become members of the Schengen Area. The decision must be approved by the Council; we cannot accept any other outcome. It will require strength, capacity, and flexibility. However, the time has come to rise to the occasion for a European internal security strategy worthy of its name. It is time for more Europe, not less," stated German MEP Lena Dupont, on behalf of the EPP group, cited by Agerpres.

The issue proved to unite multiple European groups. Bulgarian MEP Kristian Vighenin, representing the S&D group, echoed the call, arguing that the full accession of Bulgaria and Romania to the Schengen Area will mean a reduction in transport costs as well as an improvement in the competitiveness of European companies.

Fabrice Leggeri, a French MEP from Marine Le Pen’s eurosceptic National Rally party, said that the land borders between Bulgaria and Turkey and between Greece and Turkey must be strengthened "even by funding walls."

Romanian MEP Claudiu Târziu noted, on behalf of the European Conservatives and Reformists Group (ECR), that Romania has met all the conditions for full Schengen membership for many years. "However, we have been kept in a too long and humiliating wait at the door of the Schengen Area, without many explanations. Ultimately, after negotiations, delays, and very serious concessions made by Romania, we were only granted part of the right that is owed to us. During this period, Romania's economy and dignity have suffered greatly," he pointed out.

Another Romanian MEP and vice president of the European Parliament, Nicu Ștefănuță (Greens) said that the prolonged wait “fueled the far-right rhetoric, which has now propelled a pro-Russian candidate into the second round of the presidential elections.”

MEP Fabienne Keller, from the Renew group, welcomed the progress regarding Schengen enlargement, calling it "a victory for the European project."

Romanian MEP Dan Barna (Renew) stressed that any delays regarding Romania's accession to Schengen are unacceptable. "We ask that this timeline be respected not as a polite concession but as recognition of our rightful place in the Schengen Area, and I urge you to consider, when we observe the wave of populism and extremism in Europe, whether the refusal of this right was perhaps one of the causes," he said.

Romanian MEPs Victor Negrescu (S&D), and Vasile Dîncu (S&D), said that accession to the Schengen Area is a strong signal of European solidarity and would confirm that respecting criteria and commitments is a value upheld by European institutions.

Former European Commissioner for Transport Adina Vălean, now an EPP MEP, noted that each border generates higher prices for goods, a fragmented internal market for transport, and unnecessary carbon emissions.

Austria has recently shown a willingness to lift its veto on Romania and Bulgaria's full accession to the free movement Schengen Area. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, whose country holds the rotating presidency of the EU Council until the end of the year, announced that EU interior ministers would vote on December 12 on Hungary's proposal to allow Romania and Bulgaria to join the Schengen Area, including land borders.

(Photo source: Viorel Dudau | Dreamstime.com)