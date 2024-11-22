Romania, Bulgaria closer to full Schengen accession after key talks with Austria and Hungary

Romania and Bulgaria are closer than ever to becoming full members of the border-free Schengen Area by the end of the year after informal discussions between interior ministers from Romania, Bulgaria, Hungary, and Austria.

Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orbán confirmed that all barriers to accession have been removed, paving the way for Romania and Bulgaria to join the Schengen Area by January 1, 2025.

Romania and Bulgaria are currently members of the area only with their airports and seaports, while checks are still in place at the land borders. Hungary holds the EU Council presidency until the end of the year, and has repeatedly backed the two countries’ full integration. Austria, on the other hand, was the only country blocking the accession of the two in recent years, citing concerns related to illegal migration.

Once made full members, border checks at Romania's land crossings with Hungary and Bulgaria will be eliminated, significantly reducing waiting times, especially during peak travel seasons. Citizens will be able to cross borders using only a valid ID without routine inspections, ensuring smoother travel throughout the Schengen Area. Freight transporters will avoid delays, improving logistics and reducing costs for businesses, not to mention decreasing pollution.

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen stated on social media, in Romanian, that "Romania and Bulgaria fully belong in the Schengen Area" and celebrated the progress made at the Budapest meeting on November 22.

"I welcome the positive outcome of today’s informal discussions in Budapest. The official decision of the EU Council is next. Let’s see a stronger Schengen in 2025," von der Leyen further stated.

In turn, Hungarian government spokesman Zoltan Kovacs added that Romania and Bulgaria have signed a deal with Austria to join the Schengen Area. The decision will be finalized during the EU Council of Interior Ministers’ meeting on December 11 in Brussels, marking a historic milestone in European integration if approved.

Romanian and Bulgarian officials were praised for their dedicated efforts to meet Schengen criteria, which included significant enhancements in border security and immigration management.

“We see that these efforts are paying off,” Austria’s conservative interior minister, Gerhard Karner, told the APA news agency on Thursday.

In a press conference with Viktor Orban, Romanian prime minister Marcel Ciolacu said that the decision was a major signal to the Romanian people, regardless of any electoral context.

The announcement may, however, be a boon for the ruling coalition, especially prime minister and Social Democrat leader Marcel Ciolacu, currently running in the presidential elections that will take place on November 24, with a runoff on December 8. The final decision, it is important to note, takes place after the presidential and general elections, the latter taking place on December 1.

For now, Hungary seems to have fulfilled its promises to Romania with the present deal. Back in September, Péter Szijjártó, Hungary's minister of foreign affairs and trade, said during a visit to Bucharest that the Hungarian government will do everything possible to ensure that Romania can fully join the Schengen area by the end of the year, when its presidency of the EU Council ends. The two countries are major trade partners, and would benefit economically if the border was lifted.

A month later, Hungarian PM Viktor Orban said, as part of a debate in the European Parliament, that the Hungarian presidency of the EU Council asked that Romania and Bulgaria become full members by the same deadline.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Marcel Ciolacu on Facebook)