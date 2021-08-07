European Commissioner for Home Affairs says Romania should join the Schengen area

"It is the time for Bulgaria, Romania and Croatia to take their places [as Schengen members]," European Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson said on July 7 in a session of the European Parliament in Strasbourg, Economica.net reported.

Johansson argued for restoring the Schengen area by lifting internal border controls to limit the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic and furthermore extend it by accepting the three EU member states as members.

"The virus is a real danger, but internal border controls have not stopped and will not stop the virus. Only coordinated action will help us overcome this crisis," Johansson told the European Parliament, which met in plenary in Strasbourg.

EC advocates once more for Romania's Schengen membership

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Shutterstock)