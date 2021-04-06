EC advocates once more for Romania's Schengen membership

The European Commission, on June 2, unveiled a Strategy for a stronger and more resilient Schengen area, aimed among others at the expansion to those EU Member States that are not yet part of the Schengen area, namely Bulgaria, Romania and Croatia.

"This is both a legitimate expectation and a legal obligation for those countries evaluated as ready for accession," the EC's statement reads, according to Hotnews.ro.

"Schengen is not complete without all our Member States. A more inclusive Schengen will be a stronger and more secure Schengen," says Vice-President for Promoting our European Way of Life, Margaritis Schinas.

Romania could join the Schengen area this year if the Cooperation and Verification Mechanism (CVM) report is favourable, prime minister Florin Citu said in February.

"Romania has been ready to join Schengen since 2011. But there's a discussion about the CVM report. We must correct this problem this year. We will do our best to have a favourable CVM report. If all goes well, and we have already started with the abolition of the SIIJ, and we have a favourable report, we can hope to continue the Schengen accession talks this year," PM Citu explained.

Prime minister Florin Citu said on March 18 that the European Commission (EC) supports the elimination of the Cooperation and Verification Mechanism (CVM) at the end of 2021.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Shutterstock)