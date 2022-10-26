Romania’s EUROPAfest announces dates for 2023 anniversary edition

EUROPAfest, the international festival covering four music genres - jazz, blues, pop, and classical music, will hold its 30th anniversary edition next year. The festival will kick off on July 7 with the Opening Gala Concert and end on July 15 with the EUROPAfest Gala, bringing the best artists on stage.

For the 30th anniversary edition, the organizers have prepared many surprises for the fans - 9 days of joy and emotion with artists and music from all over the world, with over 300 guests from 40+ countries expected. The event will be held under the slogan "It's all about live quality music!"

The concert evenings will be combined with jam sessions, coffee festival, contests, workshops and master-classes.

"We created EUROPAfest with passion and confidence that we can succeed. From the first edition 30 years ago, we wanted to make a difference, to offer an event with live music, with professional artists, from as many of the world's stages as possible," said festival director Luigi Gageos.

In 2005, EUROPAfest was the first local event to come under the Royal House of Romania's patronage. In 2015, it also received the EFFE | Europe's Finest Festivals title.

(Photo source: the organizers)