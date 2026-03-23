EuPlătesc licensed as payment institution by Romania’s central bank

Romanian company EuPlătesc has obtained a Payment Institution license from the National Bank (BNR), marking a major step in its development after more than 20 years on the local market. The move allows the online payment provider to operate under a fully regulated framework and manage financial flows directly.

The new status enables EuPlătesc to offer regulated payment acceptance services and handle settlement processes for merchants in compliance with national and European regulations.

“Securing the Payment Institution license from the National Bank of Romania marks a new chapter in our evolution and provides the framework to accelerate the development of services that are increasingly aligned with market realities. At the same time, this status creates the foundation for expanding our ability to support companies in an increasingly digital economy, both locally and regionally,” said Ștefan Suceveanu, CEO and Co-Founder of EuPlătesc.

The company said the new status will support further innovation, improve efficiency across payment flows, and strengthen partnerships with banks and merchants. It also aims to contribute to the development of Romania’s fintech ecosystem and support the digital transformation of businesses.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/EuPlatesc.ro)