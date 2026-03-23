Finance

EuPlătesc licensed as payment institution by Romania’s central bank

23 March 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian company EuPlătesc has obtained a Payment Institution license from the National Bank (BNR), marking a major step in its development after more than 20 years on the local market. The move allows the online payment provider to operate under a fully regulated framework and manage financial flows directly.

The new status enables EuPlătesc to offer regulated payment acceptance services and handle settlement processes for merchants in compliance with national and European regulations. 

“Securing the Payment Institution license from the National Bank of Romania marks a new chapter in our evolution and provides the framework to accelerate the development of services that are increasingly aligned with market realities. At the same time, this status creates the foundation for expanding our ability to support companies in an increasingly digital economy, both locally and regionally,” said Ștefan Suceveanu, CEO and Co-Founder of EuPlătesc.

The company said the new status will support further innovation, improve efficiency across payment flows, and strengthen partnerships with banks and merchants. It also aims to contribute to the development of Romania’s fintech ecosystem and support the digital transformation of businesses.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/EuPlatesc.ro)

Normal
Finance

EuPlătesc licensed as payment institution by Romania’s central bank

23 March 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian company EuPlătesc has obtained a Payment Institution license from the National Bank (BNR), marking a major step in its development after more than 20 years on the local market. The move allows the online payment provider to operate under a fully regulated framework and manage financial flows directly.

The new status enables EuPlătesc to offer regulated payment acceptance services and handle settlement processes for merchants in compliance with national and European regulations. 

“Securing the Payment Institution license from the National Bank of Romania marks a new chapter in our evolution and provides the framework to accelerate the development of services that are increasingly aligned with market realities. At the same time, this status creates the foundation for expanding our ability to support companies in an increasingly digital economy, both locally and regionally,” said Ștefan Suceveanu, CEO and Co-Founder of EuPlătesc.

The company said the new status will support further innovation, improve efficiency across payment flows, and strengthen partnerships with banks and merchants. It also aims to contribute to the development of Romania’s fintech ecosystem and support the digital transformation of businesses.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/EuPlatesc.ro)

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

23 March 2026
Transport
Romania’s Tarom among Europe’s most punctual airlines with over 82% on-time flights in 2025
23 March 2026
Living in Romania
Numbeo: Cost of living in Romania among lowest globally
23 March 2026
Defense
United States reportedly sends sixth Stratotanker refueling aircraft to Romania
23 March 2026
Energy
Romanian government to declare fuel market crisis, introduce price control measures
23 March 2026
Environment
Bucharest’s Băneasa Forest takes first official step toward becoming protected natural park
23 March 2026
Defense
Update: Romania joins initiative to open Hormuz Strait
23 March 2026
Politics
Romania’s first lady to attend global summit hosted by Melania Trump in Washington
23 March 2026
Defense
All Romanian troops return from Iraq following NATO mission adjustment