Business

Romanian ports Brăila, Galați to be modernized with EU funds

08 December 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

EU funding will support the modernization works at the ports of Brăila and Galați. The contracts for funding through the Large Infrastructure Operational Program were signed on December 7, Transport minister Sorin Grindeanu announced.

The upgrade works are aimed at increasing the loading capacity for the transported goods and reducing the time for loading and offloading. 

The contract for the port of Brăila amounts to RON 126 million (EUR 25.2 million), while that for Galați to RON 136 million (EUR 27.2 million).

In Brăila, the works will cover the modernization of the port infrastructure and the interior access ways to increase the goods capacity. The works that need to be finalized by the end of next year cover upgrades to berths 26 and 27 to increase the capacity of goods transported on domestic routes to 260,000 tonnes per year (by 2030).

In Galați, the works cover the Ro-Ro (roll on/roll off) berth and are aimed at increasing the volume of goods to approximately 48,000 tonnes in the first year of running, reducing wait times for loading and offloading, and increasing the safety of port operations. 

(Photo: The Port of Brăila, Sorin Grindeanu Facebook Page)

simona@romania-insider.com

Read next
Normal
Business

Romanian ports Brăila, Galați to be modernized with EU funds

08 December 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

EU funding will support the modernization works at the ports of Brăila and Galați. The contracts for funding through the Large Infrastructure Operational Program were signed on December 7, Transport minister Sorin Grindeanu announced.

The upgrade works are aimed at increasing the loading capacity for the transported goods and reducing the time for loading and offloading. 

The contract for the port of Brăila amounts to RON 126 million (EUR 25.2 million), while that for Galați to RON 136 million (EUR 27.2 million).

In Brăila, the works will cover the modernization of the port infrastructure and the interior access ways to increase the goods capacity. The works that need to be finalized by the end of next year cover upgrades to berths 26 and 27 to increase the capacity of goods transported on domestic routes to 260,000 tonnes per year (by 2030).

In Galați, the works cover the Ro-Ro (roll on/roll off) berth and are aimed at increasing the volume of goods to approximately 48,000 tonnes in the first year of running, reducing wait times for loading and offloading, and increasing the safety of port operations. 

(Photo: The Port of Brăila, Sorin Grindeanu Facebook Page)

simona@romania-insider.com

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

08 December 2022
Social
Ukraine, Russia, the census: Google reveals top searches in Romania in 2022
02 December 2022
Leisure
Romania has 189km of ski slopes, as much as one resort in France or Switzerland
02 December 2022
Culture
Traditional Romanian blouse included in UNESCO patrimony
02 December 2022
Politics
Austria is reportedly sole obstacle ahead of Romania's Schengen membership
29 November 2022
Events
George Enescu Festival: 2023 edition brings world's most famous artists and orchestras to Romania
25 November 2022
Social
Paleontologists discover new species of dinosaur in Romania’s Hațeg region
24 November 2022
Social
New bill allows foreigners married to Romanian citizens to obtain citizenship even if they live outside Romania
23 November 2022
Politics
European Commission recommends lifting of CVM on justice for Romania