Romanian ports Brăila, Galați to be modernized with EU funds

EU funding will support the modernization works at the ports of Brăila and Galați. The contracts for funding through the Large Infrastructure Operational Program were signed on December 7, Transport minister Sorin Grindeanu announced.

The upgrade works are aimed at increasing the loading capacity for the transported goods and reducing the time for loading and offloading.

The contract for the port of Brăila amounts to RON 126 million (EUR 25.2 million), while that for Galați to RON 136 million (EUR 27.2 million).

In Brăila, the works will cover the modernization of the port infrastructure and the interior access ways to increase the goods capacity. The works that need to be finalized by the end of next year cover upgrades to berths 26 and 27 to increase the capacity of goods transported on domestic routes to 260,000 tonnes per year (by 2030).

In Galați, the works cover the Ro-Ro (roll on/roll off) berth and are aimed at increasing the volume of goods to approximately 48,000 tonnes in the first year of running, reducing wait times for loading and offloading, and increasing the safety of port operations.

(Photo: The Port of Brăila, Sorin Grindeanu Facebook Page)

