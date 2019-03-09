Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Tue, 09/03/2019 - 08:31
Business
EU approves EUR 363 mln financing for new bridge over Danube in Eastern Romania
03 September 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The European Union (EU) will finance with EUR 363 million the construction of a bridge over the Danube in Braila, Eastern Romania. The project should be completed by the end of 2023.

The financing will be extended under the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF), the EC Representation in Bucharest announced.

The project also involves the construction of connecting roads to improve the transport connections from the Black Sea to Northeast Romania. The contract for the execution of the bridge was signed in March 2018 and has a total value of EUR 540 mln. The contractor is the Association Astaldi SpA (Italy) - IHI Infrastructure Systems Co.Ltd (Japan). 

"This EU-funded project will clearly improve the quality of life in the region through shorter and safer road routes. Through simpler connections to Moldova and Ukraine, the cohesion project will also contribute to intensifying EU relations with its neighbors," said Johannes Hahn, Commissioner for European Neighborhood Policy and Negotiations on Enlargement and Regional Policy.

This project, which is part of the trans-European transport network, will improve the connection between the north of the country, and the city of Tulcea, the Danube Delta and the port of Constanta in the south. Thus, once the bridge is completed, it should take 50 minutes less to get from Moldova to Dobrogea.

(Photo: Astaldi.com)

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Tue, 09/03/2019 - 08:31
Business
EU approves EUR 363 mln financing for new bridge over Danube in Eastern Romania
03 September 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The European Union (EU) will finance with EUR 363 million the construction of a bridge over the Danube in Braila, Eastern Romania. The project should be completed by the end of 2023.

The financing will be extended under the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF), the EC Representation in Bucharest announced.

The project also involves the construction of connecting roads to improve the transport connections from the Black Sea to Northeast Romania. The contract for the execution of the bridge was signed in March 2018 and has a total value of EUR 540 mln. The contractor is the Association Astaldi SpA (Italy) - IHI Infrastructure Systems Co.Ltd (Japan). 

"This EU-funded project will clearly improve the quality of life in the region through shorter and safer road routes. Through simpler connections to Moldova and Ukraine, the cohesion project will also contribute to intensifying EU relations with its neighbors," said Johannes Hahn, Commissioner for European Neighborhood Policy and Negotiations on Enlargement and Regional Policy.

This project, which is part of the trans-European transport network, will improve the connection between the north of the country, and the city of Tulcea, the Danube Delta and the port of Constanta in the south. Thus, once the bridge is completed, it should take 50 minutes less to get from Moldova to Dobrogea.

(Photo: Astaldi.com)

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

31 August 2019
OpEd
Editorial: Romanian Language Day - how many people speak the language?
31 August 2019
Social
Bus falls into the Dambovita river after accident in Bucharest
30 August 2019
Real Estate
Biggest mixed-use project in Western Romania, a EUR 442 mln investment, officially opens
30 August 2019
OpEd
Op-Ed: These are the real stakes of running an English - language media business in a country like Romania
29 August 2019
Business
Polish group starts hiring for first Burger King restaurant in Romania
29 August 2019
Social
German citizen and four Romanians held in “Projekt Maramures” slavery case
27 August 2019
Social
Projekt Maramures: German teens brought in Romania for reeducation, held as slaves
26 August 2019
Politics
Update: Romania in limbo as junior governing party leaves ruling coalition to form new alliance

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40