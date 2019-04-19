Romania to build new bridge over the Danube at Zimnicea

Romania’s prime minister Viorica Dancila announced before the April 18 cabinet meeting that Romania envisages building a new bridge over the Danube at Zimnicea - Svishtov.

She added that the project would be developed under a public-private partnership.

The National Commission for Strategy and Prognosis (CNSP), the state body handling the strategic public-private partnership projects, will be empowered to initiate the procedures, Dancila also said.

“We will take an important decision regarding the construction of the bridge over the Danube at Zimnicea, a major investment for Romania, Bulgaria, and other states in the area. It is a project that we decided to develop as quickly as possible, and we discussed it with Bulgarian prime minister Boyko Borisov. We are considering developing this project under a public-private partnership project with multiple benefits, given that we will provide a new corridor transit route for traffic that will connect Central and Northern Europe to Turkey, Greece, Albania, Romania, and Bulgaria. We are adopting today a memorandum mandating the Ministry of Transport and the National Commission for Strategy and Prognosis to take all legislative and organizational steps for this investment to be realized as soon as possible," the prime minister said.

(Photo source: Gov.ro)