Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 09/25/2020 - 09:10
Politics
EU Advocate General says Romania’s judicial reforms are “contrary to EU law”
25 September 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The measures introduced by Romania's Government to regulate judges do not guarantee their independence and are contrary to EU law, according to the advocate general of the European Court of Justice (ECJ), Michal Bobek, Euronews reported.

The comments regard measures drafted and promoted by the Social Democrat (PSD) governments during 2017-2019, before being replaced last November by the National Liberal Party (PNL), which is working on a draft bill to reverse the controversial provisions but lacks a robust majority in Parliament to enforce it.

___STEADY_PAYWALL___

Several Romanian courts asked the ECJ to rule on whether the reforms brought in by Romania respected the rule of law and guaranteed judicial protection and independence. Their concern particularly regards the Government's appointment of an interim chief judicial inspector and the creation of a prosecution department with exclusive oversight of judges' offenses.

Romanian President Klaus Iohannis, commenting on the advocate general's statement, said that he, the PNL, and civic society expressed the same views when the PSD initiated judicial reforms to put the judiciary system under its control.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Shutterstock)

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 09/09/2020 - 09:20
09 September 2020
Politics
Romanian minister: Draft justice laws will be ready by end-September
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 09/25/2020 - 09:10
Politics
EU Advocate General says Romania’s judicial reforms are “contrary to EU law”
25 September 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The measures introduced by Romania's Government to regulate judges do not guarantee their independence and are contrary to EU law, according to the advocate general of the European Court of Justice (ECJ), Michal Bobek, Euronews reported.

The comments regard measures drafted and promoted by the Social Democrat (PSD) governments during 2017-2019, before being replaced last November by the National Liberal Party (PNL), which is working on a draft bill to reverse the controversial provisions but lacks a robust majority in Parliament to enforce it.

___STEADY_PAYWALL___

Several Romanian courts asked the ECJ to rule on whether the reforms brought in by Romania respected the rule of law and guaranteed judicial protection and independence. Their concern particularly regards the Government's appointment of an interim chief judicial inspector and the creation of a prosecution department with exclusive oversight of judges' offenses.

Romanian President Klaus Iohannis, commenting on the advocate general's statement, said that he, the PNL, and civic society expressed the same views when the PSD initiated judicial reforms to put the judiciary system under its control.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Shutterstock)

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 09/09/2020 - 09:20
09 September 2020
Politics
Romanian minister: Draft justice laws will be ready by end-September
Normal
 
1

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Take your pick

Trending content

24 September 2020
Business
Made in Romania: Ford launches first Performance SUV in Europe, built in Craiova - video & photo gallery
23 September 2020
Politics
Comment: What's the stake of the local elections in Romania?
23 September 2020
Travel
Romania travel: Highlights of Banat region
22 September 2020
Politics
Romania’s Parliament ignores all warnings and votes 40% increase in pensions amid battle for votes
22 September 2020
Business
Romania, Europe’s granary? Not according to the statistics
21 September 2020
Sports
Romania’s Simona Halep wins WTA title in Rome
21 September 2020
Business
Romania becomes emerging market – Fin. min: We are one click away from billions looking to be invested
18 September 2020
Business
A historic moment: Romania officially enters the emerging markets league on Monday