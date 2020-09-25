EU Advocate General says Romania’s judicial reforms are “contrary to EU law”

The measures introduced by Romania's Government to regulate judges do not guarantee their independence and are contrary to EU law, according to the advocate general of the European Court of Justice (ECJ), Michal Bobek, Euronews reported.

The comments regard measures drafted and promoted by the Social Democrat (PSD) governments during 2017-2019, before being replaced last November by the National Liberal Party (PNL), which is working on a draft bill to reverse the controversial provisions but lacks a robust majority in Parliament to enforce it.

___STEADY_PAYWALL___

Several Romanian courts asked the ECJ to rule on whether the reforms brought in by Romania respected the rule of law and guaranteed judicial protection and independence. Their concern particularly regards the Government's appointment of an interim chief judicial inspector and the creation of a prosecution department with exclusive oversight of judges' offenses.

Romanian President Klaus Iohannis, commenting on the advocate general's statement, said that he, the PNL, and civic society expressed the same views when the PSD initiated judicial reforms to put the judiciary system under its control.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Shutterstock)