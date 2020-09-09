Romanian minister: Draft justice laws will be ready by end-September

Romania's Justice Ministry will publish for debate the amended draft justice laws by the end of September, minister Catalin Predoiu announced.

The ministry's experts are still working on the final form of the amendments, Predoiu said, according to News.ro.

After publishing the draft on its website by the end of September, the ministry will organize extensive consultations with partners, including professional associations of magistrates, the European Commission, GRECO, before sending them to the magistrates' body CSM that will also debate the proposal.

The repeated consultations aim to secure a broad institutional and political partnership for passing the draft amendments in Parliament.

