Erbașu-SOMET wins EUR 30 mln contract for high-power optics center near Bucharest

The association Erbașu Construction – SOMET has secured a RON 149 million (EUR 30 million) contract to construct and equip the High-Power Optics Centre on the Măgurele platform near Bucharest, according to data from Romania's public procurement platform, SICAP, quoted by Economedia.

The project is an extension of the Extreme Light Infrastructure – Nuclear Physics (ELI-NP), a major European Commission initiative.

The project will unfold over five months of design and 19 months of construction, with a 60-month warranty included. The total cost, including advanced equipment, will reach RON 200 mn (EUR 40 mn), funded by Romania's Ministry of Development.

Once operational, the facility will manufacture high-power optical components, critical to the ELI-NP infrastructure and other high-power laser centres globally. The Horia Hulubei National Institute for Research and Development in Physics and Nuclear Engineering will oversee the project.

The High-Power Optics Centre will produce, inspect, and finish one-of-a-kind mirrors and optical components essential for the operation of the world's most powerful laser. The center's capabilities will include micromechanical and nanometric finishing operations for medium and large-sized optical components.

The project is part of the ELI-NP initiative, included in the European Strategy Forum on Research Infrastructures (ESFRI) roadmap and Romania's national research priorities. Developed in collaboration with Japanese partners Okamoto Optics and Osaka University, the center enhances Romania's reputation as a global leader in high-power laser research and manufacturing.

The facility aims to ensure the uninterrupted operation of the ELI-NP laser system while supporting other international high-power laser initiatives. This development underlines the significance of Romanian expertise in advancing cutting-edge optics and laser technologies.

(Photo: Elinp.ro)

