Romania to produce high-power optical components at new Măgurele center

Romania is set to become a key player in advanced optical technology with the creation of a High-Power Optics Center at Măgurele, within the Extreme Light Infrastructure - Nuclear Physics (ELI-NP) research facility. The investment, worth RON 193 million, will enable the production of optical components valued at EUR 1 million each, according to the official announcement.

Finance minister Marcel Boloș, who is also serving as interim minister of development, made the announcement on Tuesday, December 17, after the signing of the project contract.

"The center will be equipped with the technology and necessary equipment for manufacturing high-power optical components used in the ELI-NP Research Infrastructure or other high-power laser centers in Romania and worldwide," minister Boloș said in a post on social media.

At the new center, mirrors and unique optical components will be produced, inspected, and finished, the continuous operation of the world's most powerful laser will be ensured, and innovative technologies and processes with applications in other industries will be developed, Marcel Boloș also said.

The project will be realized in collaboration with Japanese partners, who will provide access to cutting-edge technology and expertise from some of the world's leading specialists.

(Photo source: Facebook/ Marcel Boloș)