Justice

EPPO opens probe into Romania’s RRF-funded electric school bus procurement

14 April 2026

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The European Public Prosecutor’s Office (EPPO) has launched an investigation into the procurement of electric school minibuses in Romania financed through the Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF), following a complaint filed by the minister of investments and European projects, Dragoș Pîslaru.

The minister announced on April 13 that EPPO had officially confirmed the start of the probe, which targets suspicions that the vehicles were purchased at inflated prices.

“We received official confirmation from the European Prosecutor’s Office that the investigation into the purchase of electric school minibuses through the RRF has begun, based on the complaint we made,” Pîslaru said in a social media post.

He added that he expects the investigation to proceed swiftly and that those found responsible should be held accountable if legal breaches are confirmed.

Concerns over the procurement process first emerged last summer, when media reports suggested that the minibuses had been acquired at overvalued prices. In response, the minister announced at the time that he would dispatch the ministry’s control body to review the contracts and procedures.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Dragos Pislaru)

Normal
Justice

EPPO opens probe into Romania’s RRF-funded electric school bus procurement

14 April 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The European Public Prosecutor’s Office (EPPO) has launched an investigation into the procurement of electric school minibuses in Romania financed through the Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF), following a complaint filed by the minister of investments and European projects, Dragoș Pîslaru.

The minister announced on April 13 that EPPO had officially confirmed the start of the probe, which targets suspicions that the vehicles were purchased at inflated prices.

“We received official confirmation from the European Prosecutor’s Office that the investigation into the purchase of electric school minibuses through the RRF has begun, based on the complaint we made,” Pîslaru said in a social media post.

He added that he expects the investigation to proceed swiftly and that those found responsible should be held accountable if legal breaches are confirmed.

Concerns over the procurement process first emerged last summer, when media reports suggested that the minibuses had been acquired at overvalued prices. In response, the minister announced at the time that he would dispatch the ministry’s control body to review the contracts and procedures.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Dragos Pislaru)

Normal

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