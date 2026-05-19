EPPO investigates EUR 3.5 mln suspected fraud involving EU-funded farm projects in Romania

The European Public Prosecutor’s Office (EPPO) announced that it is investigating a suspected EUR 3.5 million fraud scheme involving EU funding intended for small farms and young farmers in Romania. The case concerns 237 agricultural projects allegedly submitted using false documents to obtain non-repayable European funds.

Searches were carried out in Dâmbovița county on May 13, and one suspect was arrested a day later by the Bucharest Tribunal at the request of the European prosecutors.

The investigation targets projects financed through the European Agricultural Fund for Rural Development (EAFRD), which supports the installation of young farmers and the development of small farms.

EPPO said an authorized consultant allegedly used false and inaccurate documents in funding applications submitted on behalf of 237 legal entities, including individual enterprises, family businesses, authorized individuals, and companies. The documents were allegedly intended to falsely demonstrate compliance with funding requirements.

The total value of the requested funding reached approximately EUR 5.7 million, while investigators estimate the damage to the EU budget at around EUR 3.5 million.

“The main suspect, the consultant, was detained on May 13, 2026, and arrested the following day by the Bucharest Tribunal, at the request of the EPPO. Three other individuals were indicted and placed under judicial control. In addition, 22 individuals are under investigation for allegedly agreeing, in exchange for commissions ranging from 10% to 15% of the total project value, to allow fraudulent funding applications to be submitted in their names,” the EPPO announced.

If found guilty, the defendants could face prison sentences of up to 10 years.

During the searches, investigators seized documents and electronic devices as evidence.

The operation involved support from Romanian police and gendarmerie structures, including the economic crime investigation service of the Bucharest General Police Directorate, the Dâmbovița County Police Inspectorate, and the Dâmbovița County Gendarmerie Inspectorate.

EPPO noted that all suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty by Romanian courts.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com