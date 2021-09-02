German group E.ON boasts with EUR 40 mln solar energy projects in Romania

E.ON Energie Romania, the local subsidiary of German utilities group E.ON, has signed over 200 partnerships with companies in Romania for the delivery of solar energy projects since 2018.

The total value of these projects is EUR 40 mln.

The projects include installing 110,000 solar modules on a total area of 165,000 sqm and a combined capacity of 40,000 MWh per year, enough to power 22,000 homes.

Of the over 200 projects, E.ON has already finalized 55, while over 150 are in various implementation stages.

The construction of a solar power plant takes 7-9 months, and the lifespan is 25 years. Investors recover their investment in 4-7 years, according to E.ON.

(Photo: Pixabay)

