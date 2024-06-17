Enescu Competition in Bucharest: 149 young musicians from 26 countries selected to perform at 2024 edition

The organizers of the 2024 George Enescu International Competition, which will be held in Bucharest between August 31 and September 27, recently announced the preselection results of the event's instrumental sections. Out of 555 young musicians who applied until May 17, the expert jury selected 149 violinists, pianists, and cellists from 26 countries to perform at the 19th edition.

For the first stage of the cello competition, 49 musicians aged between 15 and 31 were selected from the 213 registered. They come from South Korea, China, the USA. Romania, Taiwan, Russia, Germany, France, Canada, Luxembourg, Austria, Italy, Spain, Japan, Sweden, Slovenia, and Hong Kong. The public will be able to see them perform at the National University of Music in Bucharest starting September 1.

Meanwhile, the violin competition will start on September 7 at the National University of Music in Bucharest. Fifty musicians were selected from 192 registered, from South Korea, China, the US, Taiwan, Russia, Germany, France, South Africa, Poland, Ukraine, Canada, Austria, Italy, Belgium, Japan, Sweden, Slovenia, and Switzerland.

Moreover, on September 13, the expert jury will meet in Bucharest for the first stage of the piano competition. From the 148 registered pianists, 50 passed the preselection phase. They are from South Korea, China, the US, Romania, Russia, Germany, the Netherlands, Great Britain, Albania, Poland, Japan, Georgia, Slovenia, and Hong Kong.

The complete lists of competitors who have been selected to enter the first stage of the instrumental sections are available here.

Registrations for the masterclass in conducting performance - passive participation - and the masterclass in instrumental performance (piano, violin, or cello) and furthering the study of music - active and passive participation - will end on June 30.

The 19th edition of the George Enescu International Competition will open at the Romanian Athenaeum on August 31 with the Gala Concert performed by the National Radio Orchestra. Luxembourg's cellist Benjamin Kruithof, Romanian-born violinist Maria Marica, and Israeli pianist Alexandra Segal will take the stage as soloists, performing the triple concerto for violin, cello, piano, and orchestra by Paul Constantinescu.

Jonathan Bloxham will conduct the National Radio Orchestra for the final of the cello competition on September 10, Alan Buribayev will conduct the "George Enescu" Philharmonic Orchestra for the final of the violin section on September 16, and Christian Reif will lead the "George Enescu" Philharmonic Orchestra in the final of the piano competition on September 22.

The last symphonic concert will take place on September 27 at the Romanian Athenaeum. Cristian Măcelaru will lead the Romanian Youth Orchestra, together with three of the six young conductors participating in the masterclass of conducting, instrumental interpretation and deepening in the study of music.

Tickets and passes for the concerts and recitals organized as part of the George Enescu International Competition can be purchased online at Eventim.ro, but also from Cărturești bookstores, Humanitas bookstores, Carrefour, or Good2Go stores.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the organizers)