Business

Moldova’s state-owned Energocom registers as energy trader in Romania

30 September 2022
Used by the Moldovan authorities to import natural gas during the crisis last October when Gazprom cut down severely its supplies to Moldova, state-owned company Energocom has registered as a natural gas trader in Romania to smooth gas imports in case the Russsian company cuts the gas supplies as of October 1.

Such a scenario has become increasingly likely, as Moldovan authorities expect retaliation for the country expressing firm support for Ukraine.

Energocom intends to register to trade on the Romanian electricity stock exchange OPCOM, as well as the relevant Ukrainian one, Profit.ro reported.

The company will be able to participate in the spot market, as well as in the market of standardized products in the medium and long term through the trading platform, both in the Republic of Moldova (where the Romanian Commodity Exchange BRM opened a branch) and in Romania, purchasing natural gas at the market price, transparently.

Energocom is in the process of acquiring and storing natural gas both in the Republic of Moldova and Romania.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Sasa Maricic/Dreamstime.com)

1

