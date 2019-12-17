Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Tue, 12/17/2019 - 08:16
Real Estate
Major IT firm Endava to relocate offices from western to southern Bucharest
17 December 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Endava, a British company specialized in providing software solutions and IT services, has rented 12,500 sqm of offices in the U Center Campus office project (pictured) in the Bucharest’s Tineretului area, near Tineretului subway station.

Endava currently operates in western Bucharest in the AFI Park office project, next to AFI Cotroceni mall. Endava’s Bucharest office has expanded rapidly in recent years becoming one of the company’s largest delivery centers, explained Roxana Cîrcu, Delivery Unit Manager Endava Bucharest.

The local office currently employs over 800 and the team needs a common space to carry out its activity. The U Center Campus project is developed by Forte Partners, one of the most active Romanian developers (controlled by the brothers Jabra and Geo Mărgescu).

Forte started work on this project in August. U Center Campus is one of the few modern office projects in the southern part of Bucharest, where it competes directly with Vastint’s Timpuri Noi Square project.

The deal with Endava is the second big contract Forte Partners has announced lately, after a transaction with American coworking space operator WeWork for 8,000 sqm in the Matei Millo office project developed near the Telephone Palace on Calea Victoriei.

The U Center Campus, a EUR 200 million project, will be developed in two stages, the first of which will be completed in 2021. The total leasable area of the project will be 63,000 sqm.

(Photo courtesy of the company)

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal

For a decade, Romania Insider has been your platform of choice for reliable information on all things Romania. We have always been proud of our ability to bring you bias-free reporting but this hasn't always been easy. We have been thinking about making some changes and can't imagine doing this without your feedback.
For this, we would appreciate it very much if we could borrow 2 minutes of your day to fill out this survey. 
Thank you for reading Romania Insider!  

Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Tue, 12/17/2019 - 08:16
Real Estate
Major IT firm Endava to relocate offices from western to southern Bucharest
17 December 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Endava, a British company specialized in providing software solutions and IT services, has rented 12,500 sqm of offices in the U Center Campus office project (pictured) in the Bucharest’s Tineretului area, near Tineretului subway station.

Endava currently operates in western Bucharest in the AFI Park office project, next to AFI Cotroceni mall. Endava’s Bucharest office has expanded rapidly in recent years becoming one of the company’s largest delivery centers, explained Roxana Cîrcu, Delivery Unit Manager Endava Bucharest.

The local office currently employs over 800 and the team needs a common space to carry out its activity. The U Center Campus project is developed by Forte Partners, one of the most active Romanian developers (controlled by the brothers Jabra and Geo Mărgescu).

Forte started work on this project in August. U Center Campus is one of the few modern office projects in the southern part of Bucharest, where it competes directly with Vastint’s Timpuri Noi Square project.

The deal with Endava is the second big contract Forte Partners has announced lately, after a transaction with American coworking space operator WeWork for 8,000 sqm in the Matei Millo office project developed near the Telephone Palace on Calea Victoriei.

The U Center Campus, a EUR 200 million project, will be developed in two stages, the first of which will be completed in 2021. The total leasable area of the project will be 63,000 sqm.

(Photo courtesy of the company)

[email protected]com

Read next
Comments
Normal

For a decade, Romania Insider has been your platform of choice for reliable information on all things Romania. We have always been proud of our ability to bring you bias-free reporting but this hasn't always been easy. We have been thinking about making some changes and can't imagine doing this without your feedback.
For this, we would appreciate it very much if we could borrow 2 minutes of your day to fill out this survey. 
Thank you for reading Romania Insider!  

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

16 December 2019
Politics
Romanian president says the justice system must find the truth about the 1989 Revolution
16 December 2019
Social
Former Bucharest District 4 mayor sentenced to 8 and a half years in jail in the Colectiv club fire case
15 December 2019
Politics
Conflict in Save Romania Union continues, leader says party needs to learn discipline
14 December 2019
Politics
Romania’s president will be awarded the Charlemagne Prize 2020
13 December 2019
Social
Romanian arrested in Germany for alleged USD 722 mln Bitcoin Ponzi scheme in US
13 December 2019
Travel
New York Times travel article looks into Romania’s mineral water tradition
13 December 2019
Social
Bucharest’s Metropolitan Hospital, the biggest in Romania, will cost close to EUR 1 billion
13 December 2019
CSR
Five companies join hands to buy most expensive Christmas tree ever sold in Romania at charity event

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40