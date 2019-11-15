Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Fri, 11/15/2019 - 09:20
Business
IT group Endava opens new development center in Timisoara
15 November 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

British group Endava, one of the fastest growing IT services companies in Europe, has opened a new software development center in the United Business Center 3 (UBC 3) office building in Iulius Town Timisoara.

The office is temporary, as the company has signed a partnership for leasing more than 2,100 sqm in UBC 0, the tallest office building in Romania, currently under construction in the same mixed-use project, which will open in the last quarter of 2020.

Endava has been present in Timisoara since 2018, and its development center currently located in the UBC 3 building accommodates over 100 employees.

“When we started our activity in Timisoara back in 2018, we were a team of five people eager to build and develop a community that was keen on technology and innovation, not just a business. One year later, there are more than 100 of us: architects, programmers, testers, system analysts and administrators, business and project managers,” said Iulian Tatarcan, manager of the Endava center in Timisoara.

The British multinational has a long-standing collaboration with Romanian developer Iulius company also being present in the offices of the Palas Iași project and in the proximity of Iulius Mall Cluj, with total leased premises upwards of 15,000 sqm.

Endava is one of the top five software companies in Romania based on the turnover registered in 2018 – RON 502 million (EUR 106 mln), and the development center in Timisoara is the seventh in the country, after those in Cluj-Napoca, Iasi, Targu-Mures, Bucharest, Pitesti and Brasov.

[email protected]

(Photo source: the company)

Read next
Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Fri, 11/15/2019 - 09:20
Business
IT group Endava opens new development center in Timisoara
15 November 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

British group Endava, one of the fastest growing IT services companies in Europe, has opened a new software development center in the United Business Center 3 (UBC 3) office building in Iulius Town Timisoara.

The office is temporary, as the company has signed a partnership for leasing more than 2,100 sqm in UBC 0, the tallest office building in Romania, currently under construction in the same mixed-use project, which will open in the last quarter of 2020.

Endava has been present in Timisoara since 2018, and its development center currently located in the UBC 3 building accommodates over 100 employees.

“When we started our activity in Timisoara back in 2018, we were a team of five people eager to build and develop a community that was keen on technology and innovation, not just a business. One year later, there are more than 100 of us: architects, programmers, testers, system analysts and administrators, business and project managers,” said Iulian Tatarcan, manager of the Endava center in Timisoara.

The British multinational has a long-standing collaboration with Romanian developer Iulius company also being present in the offices of the Palas Iași project and in the proximity of Iulius Mall Cluj, with total leased premises upwards of 15,000 sqm.

Endava is one of the top five software companies in Romania based on the turnover registered in 2018 – RON 502 million (EUR 106 mln), and the development center in Timisoara is the seventh in the country, after those in Cluj-Napoca, Iasi, Targu-Mures, Bucharest, Pitesti and Brasov.

[email protected]

(Photo source: the company)

Read next
Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

15 November 2019
Eco
Netflix crew filming documentary in Romania allegedly assaulted by loggers
15 November 2019
Sports
Tense atmosphere before decisive match between Romania and Sweden in Euro 2020 qualifiers
14 November 2019
Politics
EP committees endorse Romanian MEP for transport commissioner
14 November 2019
Business
Romania hits the brake on economic growth in Q3 2019
14 November 2019
Business
Romania’s new finance minister says previous Govt. used two budgets, “like Al Capone”
13 November 2019
Politics
Romanian president rejects debate with former PM: She represents the worst in politics in recent years
13 November 2019
Eco
Australian sailing vlogger of Romanian origin to help Swedish environment activist Greta Thunberg get back to Europe
11 November 2019
Social
Who did the Romanians abroad vote for? Iohannis won in all major communities, except for Netherlands and Denmark

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40