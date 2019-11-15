IT group Endava opens new development center in Timisoara

British group Endava, one of the fastest growing IT services companies in Europe, has opened a new software development center in the United Business Center 3 (UBC 3) office building in Iulius Town Timisoara.

The office is temporary, as the company has signed a partnership for leasing more than 2,100 sqm in UBC 0, the tallest office building in Romania, currently under construction in the same mixed-use project, which will open in the last quarter of 2020.

Endava has been present in Timisoara since 2018, and its development center currently located in the UBC 3 building accommodates over 100 employees.

“When we started our activity in Timisoara back in 2018, we were a team of five people eager to build and develop a community that was keen on technology and innovation, not just a business. One year later, there are more than 100 of us: architects, programmers, testers, system analysts and administrators, business and project managers,” said Iulian Tatarcan, manager of the Endava center in Timisoara.

The British multinational has a long-standing collaboration with Romanian developer Iulius company also being present in the offices of the Palas Iași project and in the proximity of Iulius Mall Cluj, with total leased premises upwards of 15,000 sqm.

Endava is one of the top five software companies in Romania based on the turnover registered in 2018 – RON 502 million (EUR 106 mln), and the development center in Timisoara is the seventh in the country, after those in Cluj-Napoca, Iasi, Targu-Mures, Bucharest, Pitesti and Brasov.

[email protected]

(Photo source: the company)