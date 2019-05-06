Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Wed, 06/05/2019 - 08:32
Business
Endava sells Romanian fintech subsidiary to its partner Worldplay
05 June 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

British IT services and solutions provider Endava, with over 2,300 employees in Romania, will sell its fintech subsidiary Endava Technology to US-based payment processor Worldpay.

Endava Technology and its 138 employees based in Bucharest currently work exclusively for Worldpay, which holds a buy option for the entity. The price, under the agreement, has to be between GBP 2.5 million and GBP 6 million, according to Profit.ro.

Worldpay requested, and Endava agreed to allow early exercise of the option for which the maturity was September 2019. The completion of the transaction is anticipated for the first quarter of the fiscal year 2020 and requires the approval of the Romanian regulators.

Founded in 2000 in London, Endava now has more than 4,700 employees, of which more than half are in five Romanian centers located in Cluj-Napoca, Bucharest, Iasi, Pitesti, and Targu-Mures. The company also operates centers in Bulgaria, Macedonia, Republic of Moldova, Serbia and four Latin American countries while having offices in Western Europe and the USA. Last year, Endava Romania posted RON 500 million (EUR 107 mln) in revenues and a net profit of RON 60.2 million (EUR 13 mln).

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Wed, 06/05/2019 - 08:32
Business
Endava sells Romanian fintech subsidiary to its partner Worldplay
05 June 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

British IT services and solutions provider Endava, with over 2,300 employees in Romania, will sell its fintech subsidiary Endava Technology to US-based payment processor Worldpay.

Endava Technology and its 138 employees based in Bucharest currently work exclusively for Worldpay, which holds a buy option for the entity. The price, under the agreement, has to be between GBP 2.5 million and GBP 6 million, according to Profit.ro.

Worldpay requested, and Endava agreed to allow early exercise of the option for which the maturity was September 2019. The completion of the transaction is anticipated for the first quarter of the fiscal year 2020 and requires the approval of the Romanian regulators.

Founded in 2000 in London, Endava now has more than 4,700 employees, of which more than half are in five Romanian centers located in Cluj-Napoca, Bucharest, Iasi, Pitesti, and Targu-Mures. The company also operates centers in Bulgaria, Macedonia, Republic of Moldova, Serbia and four Latin American countries while having offices in Western Europe and the USA. Last year, Endava Romania posted RON 500 million (EUR 107 mln) in revenues and a net profit of RON 60.2 million (EUR 13 mln).

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

05 June 2019
People
Romanian businesswoman on Forbes’ list of wealthiest self-made women in U.S.
27 May 2019
OpEd
Comment: The rise and fall of Liviu Dragnea, the most powerful politician sent to jail in Romania
27 May 2019
Politics
Romanian ruling party leader goes to jail after bitter defeat in EU elections
27 May 2019
Politics
EU elections: Opposition scores massive victory over ruling coalition in Romania
26 May 2019
Social
EU elections: Thousands of Romanians abroad didn’t get to vote even after hours of waiting
26 May 2019
Politics
EU elections in Romania: Exit poll shows three parties neck-and-neck in the lead
26 May 2019
Politics
Romanian president’s referendum for justice passes validation threshold, record turnout for EU elections
24 May 2019
Social
Heavy rain floods Bucharest on Friday afternoon

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
No, thanks.
40