Romanian entrepreneur secures EUR 4.6 mln in EU funds to expand and modernize hazelnut plantations

Dorin Bob, a Romanian entrepreneur from Transylvania with ventures in agriculture and real estate, has secured EUR 4.6 million in European funding to expand and modernize one of Romania’s largest hazelnut plantations. The funds will support the development of new hazelnut orchards in Satu Mare county, the conversion of an existing orchard, the installation of advanced irrigation systems, and the introduction of cutting-edge agricultural technologies.

The entrepreneur currently manages 460 hectares of hazelnut trees in the village of Necopoi, with an additional 211 hectares ready for cultivation in the nearby area of Sâi.

His long-term goal is to surpass 1,000 hectares under cultivation, positioning him among the top hazelnut producers in the region, according to the press release.

The investment will facilitate the purchase of next-generation agricultural equipment, including drones for precision spraying, a multispectral drone to monitor plant health and soil moisture, GPS-guided machinery for mechanization and crop treatment, and a multifunctional robot with its own navigation system.

A high-performance fertigation system with software-controlled substance distribution is also part of the upgrade, along with other modern farming tools.

“Access to these European funds is a crucial opportunity for modernizing Romanian agriculture,” said Dorin Bob. “Well-structured projects not only attract resources but also contribute to local development by creating jobs, building infrastructure, and offering opportunities for small entrepreneurs.”

Hazelnut farming is gaining ground in Romania, especially as traditional producers face challenges due to climate change. The sector’s growth is further supported by international demand.

Arovit is one of Romania’s key food producers, with a portfolio of over 150 products, including jams, preserves, and sauces. Arovit supplies both households and the HoReCa industry and has a legacy of more than 80 years.

Its latest agricultural venture, “Pădurea cu Aluni,” aims to create the largest hazelnut plantation in the country and has attracted technical support from confectionery giant Ferrero, which is seeking to develop a local supply chain for hazelnuts in Romania.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)