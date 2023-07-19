Romanian employers warn Govt. against unilateral, immediate decision to hike tax rates

Representatives of Romanian employers, small firms as well as large multinational groups, asked the government to amend the Fiscal Code only after consultations and, in any case, no sooner than the beginning of 2024. This, however, leaves the government with the problem of correcting the imminent fiscal slippage this year.

The president of the SMEs' association, Florin Jianu, argued that any fiscal change must be enforced from January 1, 2024, and urged the government to start the fiscal consolidation by cutting expenses.

"Firstly, it's not us, the firms, who created this [excessive deficit] situation. [...] Secondly, immediate rate hikes would backfire by hurting the growth rate," he argued, according to Mediafax.

In his turn, the president of the Concordia Employers' Confederation, Dan Sucu, said that the recommendation for the governors is to work together to find the best solutions, Psnews.ro reported.

