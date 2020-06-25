Romania Insider
Business
Romanian online retailer eMAG opens first showroom abroad
25 June 2020
Romania's largest online retailer, eMAG, announced the opening of its first showroom abroad in Budapest.

This year, it plans to open three more showrooms in Hungary and reach a turnover of EUR 300 million in the country. eMAG's sales target in Hungary is EUR 1 billion in five years.

By the marketplace it operates, eMAG facilitates other retailers' access to the Hungarian market as well.

In March 2019, eMAG Hungary and Extreme Digital announced the merger, which led to the consolidation of eMAG's leading position in the country and region.

"This is one of the most important projects developed so far by the eMAG Hungary and Extreme Digital teams, after last year's merger, with the support of colleagues from Romania," said Tudor Manea, vice president of eMAG Romania, Bulgaria and Hungary.

Located in Budapest's center, the first eMAG showroom outside Romania offers customers access to the latest electro-IT products such as mobile phones, tablets, TVs, small appliances, and personal care products, toys, and accessories.

Customers will be able to pick up orders placed online from the showroom. eMAG Hungary will also inaugurate 100 easy boxes for pickup by next Black Friday, of which 50 will be operational by September.

(Photo courtesy of the company)

[email protected]

