Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Fri, 06/12/2020 - 08:30
Business
Romanian online retailer eMAG to expand its marketplace
12 June 2020
eMAG, the biggest Romanian online retailer, plans to double the number of SMEs hosted on its marketplace platform to 40,000 by the end of this year.

The eMAG Marketplace currently hosts over 20,000 SMEs that have developed their businesses by accessing a new local and international sales channel, in the context of the accelerated growth of the digital economy.

Some 38% of the companies active on the platform are controlled by entrepreneurs aged 20 to 30 and another 36% by entrepreneurs under 40, Wall-street.ro reported. On average, the companies in the marketplace have hired two people who work exclusively for the sales generated by the platform, which means over 40,000 people are directly involved in it.

In 2019, eMAG customers purchased 13 million products (over eight million orders) from the marketplace, 44% more than the previous year.

The sales of the 2,000 local producers enrolled in the Open Romania (Deschide Romania) program increased by 20% in 2019 compared to 2018. The program will be expanded and will include new benefits this year.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Vlad Ispas/Dreamstime.com)

