eMAG appoints Romanian CEO to manage its subsidiary in Hungary

Romanian online retailer eMAG announced that it appointed Daniel Spiridon as CEO of its Hungarian business, Economedia.ro reported. The company recently merged with local company Extreme Digital, effective September 1, a merger that Spiridon was instrumental in.

In order to develop the ecosystem internationally, eMAG has investments of EUR 162.5 mln in the pipeline over the next two years. The plan includes a new warehouse in Dunaharaszti near Budapest - a EUR 100 million investment to be completed early next year. Currently, eMAG has more than 2 million customers in Hungary and benefits from the infrastructure of more than 600 easybox units.

eMAG Hungary is the largest Romanian company in Hungary and ranks first in online retail. Part of this ecosystem is the eMAG Marketplace in Hungary, where more than 2,000 entrepreneurs are growing and developing their businesses.

“We set out to create the strongest regional eCommerce ecosystem and have reached an important milestone in this journey with the merger of eMAG and Extreme Digital. Together under one brand, we are in a position to offer customers a wider range of enhanced products and services,” said Tudor Manea, CEO of eMAG.

“Since December 2021, Daniel and his team have been working on completing this merger and strengthening the strategic direction. He has helped increase collaboration between the teams in Hungary, Bulgaria, and Romania and has worked closely with the team in Hungary over the past year. I am confident that he will continue to imprint the same vision that brought us success at home in Romania, building projects with value for our customers,” he added.

Daniel Spiridon joined eMAG as VP of Business Development & Strategy in 2021 after more than 15 years of experience at the strategic management consulting firm McKinsey, where he led the Romanian office, and helped accelerate the digital transformation of leading companies in Central and Eastern Europe from the position of regional coordinator of the Telecom, Media and Technology team.

(Photo source: Lenutaidi/Dreamstime.com)