Major Romanian online retailer eMAG to invest EUR 440 mln in regional expansion

Romania's largest online retailer, eMAG, confirmed that it already invested RON 1 bln (EUR 200 mln) in the first year of the three-year RON 3.2 bln (EUR 640 mln) investment strategy announced in 2021, and it will continue to pour another RON 2.2 bln (EUR 440 mln) "to transform the regional ecosystem of online commerce."

"We continue to invest in entrepreneurship and provide marketplace participants with a centralized sales platform in the countries in the region where we are present, helping to grow their business in a much larger market," said Tudor Manea, CEO of eMAG, Bursa.ro reported.

Following the investments carried out in 2021, the eMAG group registered a turnover of RON 9.57 bln (EUR 2 bln) last year, of which the revenues realized by eMAG in Romania account for RON 5.68 bln.

Dante International, the company that includes eMAG Romania and Fashion Days Romania and operates sales for eMAG Bulgaria and eMAG Hungary, recorded a turnover of RON 7.35 bln in 2021.

(Photo source: Lenutaidi/Dreamstime.com)