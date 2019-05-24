Romania Insider
Business
Romanian eMag marketplace boasts 52% higher turnover in 2018
24 May 2019
The turnover of the eMag marketplace, developed by Romania’s largest online retailer eMag to give smaller retailers access to its online retail platform, increased by 52% in 2018 compared to 2017.

The eMag marketplace covers Romania, Hungary, Bulgaria, and Poland. More than 16,000 small and medium-sized enterprises have developed their businesses through the new sales channel that reaches both the local and regional market. In 2018, 1,650 start-ups entered the market through the eMag marketplace.

The company invested EUR 12 million in the marketplace over the past three years.

“In 2018, eMAG customers purchased 9 million products from the retailers active on the marketplace, 68% more than last year,” according to the company.

Previously, eMAG estimated the value of the orders the marketplace would generate in the year 2017 at RON 700-800 million (EUR 155-180 mln). More than 1,000 Romanian companies entered other markets in the region via eMag, according to the retailer.

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

